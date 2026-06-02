Residential

What will €525,000 buy in Greystones and Co Louth?

Two homes, one price: a four-bed cottage on the Cooley Peninsula or a three-bed end-of-terrace in Charlesland Park

This Co Louth cottage is a five-minute drive from Omeath village and 15 minutes from Carlingford
This Co Louth cottage is a five-minute drive from Omeath village and 15 minutes from Carlingford
Jessica Doyle
Tue Jun 02 2026 - 05:001 MIN READ

Country

Cornamucklagh, Omeath, Co Louth

Blue Sky Property, €525,000

This charming four-bed is surrounded by natural beauty against a mountain backdrop on the Cooley Peninsula. It is a five-minute drive from Omeath village and 15 minutes from Carlingford, with beautiful walks nearby. The cottage is extended to the rear and measures 132sq m (1,421sq ft) in total. Known as “the Auld Shack”, the late-19th-century property has been updated for modern convenience while retaining traditional features, such as exposed stone walls, a hearth and a pitched roof. It occupies about an acre of land with a separate cabin and polytunnel. Ber C2

Plus Surrounded by natural beauty

Minus You’d have to hop in the car for a pint of milk

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Town

Number 9 Charlesland Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow

DNG €525,000

This Charlesland three-bed home has a lovely west-facing garden
This Charlesland three-bed home has a lovely west-facing garden

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace home comes to the market in the seaside town of Greystones. Extending to 106sq m (1,141sq ft), it features modern interiors, including a kitchen installed in 2023. It has a lovely west-facing garden laid in lawn and loose stone and bordered by mature planting. It overlooks a green to the front and is a short walk from schools and shops. It is a five-minute drive/30-minute walk to South Beach and the train station. Ber B3

Plus Turnkey home in convenient location

Minus May have to factor a half-hour walk to the station into commute times

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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