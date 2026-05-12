What will €425,000 buy by a lake in Longford or close to amenities in Dublin 12?

Longford five-bed

Berry Lodge, Elfeet, Newtowncashel, Co Longford

€425,000, Sherry FitzGerald Quinn

This five-bedroom home enjoys a tranquil setting with uninterrupted views of Lough Ree to the front of the property. It is surrounded by mature gardens and features a raised seating deck and a detached garage. Elfeet Bay is a stretch of shoreline 2.5km west of Newtowncashel village and about 25 minutes from Longford town. Extending to 315 sq m (3,390sq ft), the home features a modern layout with a sunroom and a converted attic. It is about an hour and 45 minutes’ drive from Dublin city. Ber C3

Plus: Uninterrupted lake views

Uninterrupted lake views Minus: It’s a drive to the shops

Dublin 12 two-bed

215 Clonard Road, Dublin 12

€425,000, DNG Terenure

This two-bedroom terraced home comes to the market in good condition with a well-maintained, low-maintenance back garden bordered by mature trees and shrubs. Extending to 75sq m (807sq ft) beyond a neat front garden and modern front door, the home comprises a livingroom leading into the kitchen to the rear. The shower room is located past the kitchen on the ground floor, with two double bedrooms upstairs. The home is close to Kimmage and Eamonn Ceannt Park, and is about a 20-minute drive or cycle from Dublin city centre. Ber D2