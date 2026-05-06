I want to extend my three-bed semidetached house but concerned about the cost. What should I do?

Extensions can run over budget or fall foul of building regulations if they aren’t properly designed and specified. Photograph: Getty

I own a three-bed semi in Kildare, and I’m thinking of adding a small single-storey extension (roughly 15–20sq m) to square off the back of the kitchen and create a better connection to the garden. I expect the overall floor area will remain under the 40 sq m limit for exempt development, so I may not need planning permission. But I’m conscious, from reading online, that even “simple” extensions can run over budget or fall foul of building regulations if they aren’t properly designed and specified.

For a relatively modest project like this, what are the sensible first steps before I commit to high professional or construction costs? At what point does it really make financial sense to bring an architect or quantity surveyor (QS) on board, and are there any low-cost ways to reduce the costs I’m committing to before I sign up for full fees?

This is a very common dilemma, as most homeowners don’t know where to start. Even on modest projects, it often makes sense to involve professionals early on. Investing a small amount on advice early can help avoid issues and costs that you can’t mitigate later in the project.

Start by defining your budget and brief

All costs, construction, statutory charges and professional fees are driven by the project brief, so it is crucial to establish two key things early on: what exactly you want to build, and how much you can afford to spend. These don’t always align, so it is important to give this proper consideration. – Only when they are aligned do you have a viable project.

Testing viability and planning exemptions

Start by researching local architectural practices, or inquire with the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) for a registered architect. Call them and ask for a consultation – most practices will offer an hourly rate to review your project. They should be able to quickly determine whether the overall brief and budget are generally in line with those of current projects they are handling. They will also be able to confirm whether the project is exempt from planning permission.

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All building projects, even if exempt from planning, must be built in accordance with current building regulations. While many rear single-storey extensions fall under the 40sq m exemption threshold, this isn’t automatic. Issues such as existing extensions, boundary distances, drainage or site-specific restrictions can remove the exemption.

Developing your concept and budget

The consultation process should hopefully confirm the project is feasible. The next step is to develop the concept and prepare a cost plan. Most architectural and QS practices offer the flexibility to engage them on a stage-by-stage basis, such as design, tendering, construction and final handover. This allows you to proceed at your pace and facilitates control over your fee commitment.

A chartered QS will not require detailed drawings at this point. Instead, a simple sketch from the architect and an outline specification (such as details about the wall structure, roof type, window area and finishes) are usually sufficient to compile a robust cost plan. This is a relatively low-cost exercise that can give you confidence to proceed further and can save you money by allowing you to make informed decisions when the project is on paper – not on site. Find chartered QSs here.

Carefully review the cost plan to ensure you understand what is covered and what is not, so you can effectively manage your total budget.

Chartered quantity surveyor Craig Potter

Decision time

With a clear concept, robust cost plan and clear direction on compliance, you can decide to proceed to developed design, tender and construction, knowing your likely construction and fee costs.

Lastly, a few common pitfalls to avoid:

Avoid using a cost per sq m to estimate your costs – this is not suitable for smaller bespoke projects

Do not proceed without clarity on planning exemption

Do not appoint a builder without a clear brief, drawings, specifications or detailed cost breakdown

Never start construction without a written contract in place

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And one final tip. The SCSI has produced a very useful publication for homeowners such as yourself who will need to hire a builder. The SCSI Guide to Engaging a Contractor | A Checklist for Homeowners is well worth a read.

Craig Potter is a chartered quantity surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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