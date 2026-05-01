What will €530,000 buy in Portugal, Italy, France, Scotland and Co Cork?

France: Dordogne

The sale in this small hamlet is near the town of Eymet in southwestern France includes a 13th century farmhouse with a guest annex, a pool and a lake. The main house is traditional in style with beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, open-plan living/kitchen space, and an outdoor barbecue area. The annex has three en suite bedrooms, a kitchen, garage and cellar. The private fishing lake is surrounded by pathways and landscaped garden.

Cork: Midleton

Corbally, Midleton, Cork

Corbally is a detached house on three-quarters of an acre that is 12km from Midleton in Cork. The 255sq m (2,735sq ft) property was built in 1990 and extended in 1999 and 2006. It has a self-contained annex attached to it with a livingroom, kitchen and en suite bedroom. The main house, with a C2 energy rating, has an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, as well as a separate sittingroom. Two of the four bedrooms are en suite and there is a family bathroom. The house is ready to move into and the gardens are well maintained.

Portugal: Peso da Régua

Manor house in Peso da Régua

While not in bad condition, this manor house and farm in the town of Vilarinho de Freires in Peso da Régua is not for the faint-hearted. It has a floor area of 871sq m (9,375sq ft) set out over two levels. There are 18 individual rooms and a fully intact chapel. Located 6km from the centre of Peso da Régua, the roof on the property was recently renovated, and it comes with its own vineyard and views out over the valley.

Italy: Brindisi

Apartment in Latiano

This apartment in the centre of Latiano dates back to 1800 and would suit those who enjoy a colourful property. It still has the original majolica tiled floors, decorated star vaults and stone balconies. It has 400sq m (4,306sq ft) of lavish living spaces that include five bedrooms, reception rooms, a kitchen and bathrooms. Brindisi airport is a 20-minute drive, while the airport at Bari is 1.5 hours away. It is within walking distance to shops, restaurants and the train station in Latiano village.

Scotland: The Highlands

19th century house in Grantown on Spey

Grantown on Spey is a charming little town in Cairngorms National Park in the Highlands. The 19th century Heathfield House is on the edge of the village and extends to 294sq m (3,173sq ft) over three storeys. There are original features like fireplaces and sash windows in the reception rooms. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an attic room. The 0.75-acre plot has the woodlands from the national park as a backdrop and an outdoor dining area.