Dalkey Lodge Nursing Home site gets green light for 22 homes

Developer Grassridge has secured permission for 22 homes on the site of the former Dalkey Lodge Nursing Home. Photograph: 3D Design Bureau

Contentious plans for a €16.7 million 22-unit residential scheme on the grounds of the former Dalkey Lodge Nursing Home have secured a green light from Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

The council has granted permission to Grassridge Ltd for the development on Ardrugh Rd, which comprises eight terrace or semidetached three and four-bed houses and 14 two or three-bed duplex apartments.

The scheme had attracted local opposition, including an objection from the Dalkey Community Council.

In granting permission, the council concluded the proposal “would not adversely impact on the residential amenity or adjacent properties” through overlooking, overshadowing or overbearing appearance.

In addition, planners said the proposal would not detract from the character of the surrounding area.

The developer previously secured permission for 15 units on the site from An Bord Pleanála in 2019, again despite local opposition.

Construction work commenced in 2024 but the council refused an extension of time for the planning permission as a result of which construction work ceased at that time.

Part V social housing proposals lodged by the applicant put an indicative average price of €757,797 on each of four duplex units earmarked for social housing.

A final price on the units will be agreed following discussions between the applicant and the council.

In the objection on behalf of Dalkey Community Council, chairwoman, Dr Susan McDonnell said the proposal should be refused as it constituted over-development of the site.

She wrote that the proposed development represented a major intensification on a steep and highly sensitive site adjoining Killiney Hill Park.

A separate group submission on behalf of residents of Ardbrugh Road, Dalkey and adjoining environs said the introduction of platformed development and continuous built frontage directly adjoining Killiney Hill Park “has the potential to materially alter the landscape interface between the site and adjoining amenity lands”.

In the objection, signed off by Alison Byrne, Darragh Fegan and 12 others, it was asserted that the proposal constituted overdevelopment of a constrained hillside site, resulting in elevated overlooking of adjoining residential properties.

In a report lodged with the application, planning consultants McGill Planning said the “quantum, density, unit mix and layout is considered wholly suitable for this site and in accordance with current planning policy”.

Planner at McGill Planning, Isabelle Moran noted the site was zoned for residential use and said the proposal “will bring the site into active residential use in accordance with the zoning”.