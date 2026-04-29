Light-filled three-bed on Donnybrook’s Morehampton Lane

Address : 16 Morehampton Lane, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €1,350,000 Agent : DNG

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The large houses on Morehampton Road do their neighbours on Morehampton lane a favour. Not only do they provide a wonderful backdrop of old brickwork and chimneys, but they also shield the Dublin 4 lane from any traffic noise. On a weekday morning on Morehampton Lane, it is generally quiet bar the birdsong.

The owners of number 16 bought the house in 2017. They had been living in a darker property and were immediately won over by the light coming in from the windows at the back of the house and the glass-block walls to the side.

Built in 1996, the house was designed by architect Gerry Salley. When the owners decided to add a small extension to the kitchen, they got in touch with him to see if he would take on the project. They wanted something that would fit with the original design. While it was a small job for the busy architect, they feel there was a bit of nostalgia at play.

The extension added a dining space to the kitchen and created a link with the livingroom. The house now extends to 146sq m (1,572sq ft) over three levels. It is accessed through gates from the lane, with a wider entrance for cars and a separate pedestrian gate. A cobbled driveway leads to the front door.

Inside, the entrance hall has a utility room, guest toilet and cloakroom to the right. To the left is the kitchen, fitted with bespoke units in white at wall level and with the lower units painted in Harley Green by Little Greene. This opens into the diningroom, which has a tiled floor, French doors to the garden and a sliding glass door connecting to the livingroom.

An oak floor from the hall runs into the livingroom. This is a curved space with plenty of natural light from two floor-to-ceiling windows on one side and patio doors to the rear.

The south-facing garden is sheltered and private, helped by high stone walls and mature trees from neighbouring gardens.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms: two doubles sit at the front, one with an en suite. The principal bedroom is at the back of the house and mirrors the shape of the livingroom below. The curved wall on the left side has two large glass-block windows. Some may find this feature a little outdated, but it certainly does the job of allowing the light in while maintaining complete privacy. There are also double doors out to a Juliet balcony and an en suite bathroom.

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The top floor is laid out as one large room. It is big enough for a double bed, seating area, desk and a bathroom. A full wall of floor-to-ceiling glazing includes two doors leading out to a balcony that runs the width of the house and looks out over the surrounding rooftops.

The house has gas-fired central heating and a C1 energy rating. Parking is available in the driveway to the front, with additional residents’ permit parking on the lane, which also covers Herbert Park Road.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Kitchen

Dining area

Main bedroom

Attic room