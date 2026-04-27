Residential

What will €250,000 buy in heart of Swords village and on an acre in Co Monaghan?

Two homes, one price: A one-bed apartment in north Dublin or a former parochial house near Clones

Old Parochial House, Clonkeencole, Clones, Co Monaghan
Old Parochial House, Clonkeencole, Clones, Co Monaghan
Jessica Doyle
Mon Apr 27 2026 - 11:151 MIN READ
Old Parochial House, Clonkeencole, Clones, Co Monaghan
€250,000, Sherry FitzGerald Conor McManus

This sprawling 340sq m (3,660sq ft) property comes to the market in need of renovation in a townland four minutes from Clones. It has period features that could be restored, including high ceilings, ornate cornicing, large sash windows and wooden floors. It features well-proportioned rooms with two reception rooms on the ground floor and three bedrooms upstairs. It occupies more than an acre of grounds, offering further potential. Ber F

  • Plus: Large property on an acre
  • Minus: Requires renovation
Apartment 8, Carnegie Court, North Street, Swords, Co Dublin
Apartment 8, Carnegie Court, North Street, Swords, Co Dublin
Apt 8, Carnegie Court, North Street, Swords, Co Dublin
€250,000, DNG

This one-bedroom apartment comes to the market close to amenities in the centre of Swords village, with Swords Castle and community park just down the road for scenic walks. Measuring 52sq m (560sq ft), it comprises a living area with a kitchenette, a double bedroom and a bathroom. The home would benefit from a cosmetic refresh, but is in good enough order to move into and upgrade over time. Swords Express bus services take about 40 minutes to reach the city centre. Ber B3

  • Plus: Close to all amenities
  • Minus: Would benefit from cosmetic refresh
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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