What will €250,000 buy in heart of Swords village and on an acre in Co Monaghan?

Old Parochial House, Clonkeencole, Clones, Co Monaghan

€250,000, Sherry FitzGerald Conor McManus

This sprawling 340sq m (3,660sq ft) property comes to the market in need of renovation in a townland four minutes from Clones. It has period features that could be restored, including high ceilings, ornate cornicing, large sash windows and wooden floors. It features well-proportioned rooms with two reception rooms on the ground floor and three bedrooms upstairs. It occupies more than an acre of grounds, offering further potential. Ber F

Plus: Large property on an acre

Large property on an acre Minus: Requires renovation

Apartment 8, Carnegie Court, North Street, Swords, Co Dublin

Apt 8, Carnegie Court, North Street, Swords, Co Dublin

€250,000, DNG

This one-bedroom apartment comes to the market close to amenities in the centre of Swords village, with Swords Castle and community park just down the road for scenic walks. Measuring 52sq m (560sq ft), it comprises a living area with a kitchenette, a double bedroom and a bathroom. The home would benefit from a cosmetic refresh, but is in good enough order to move into and upgrade over time. Swords Express bus services take about 40 minutes to reach the city centre. Ber B3