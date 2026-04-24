What will €975,000 buy in France, Italy, Brazil, Portugal and Co Wexford?

Italy: Tuscany

Montefollonico is a charming village in the Torrita di Siena area, which is about 40km from the city of Siena. This property in the centre of the village dates back to 1260 and comes with a medieval watchtower. The property is in surprisingly good condition given its age and has a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The tower has three levels with a spacious cellar on the ground floor. It is set behind gates and has a large, private garden.

Coastal View, St Helen's Bay, Rosslare

Wexford: Rosslare

Coastal View at St Helen’s Bay in Rosslare is a four-bedroom house that is a seven-minute walk to the beach. The 393sq m (4,230sq ft) of living space in the B2-rated property is mostly open-plan with a kitchen, livingroom, diningroom and sunroom all flowing into each other with large windows throughout to make the most of the sea views. All bedrooms are doubles and there are three bathrooms. The southwest-facing garden is beautifully planted with an entrance that is set well back from the road, adding a real sense of privacy.

Paris: Rue Montorgueil

France: Paris

This duplex in the heart of Paris is set out over the third and fourth floors of a period building on Rue Montorgueil. It overlooks a courtyard at the back and has a living space of 85sq m (915sq ft). There are two lounge areas, a fully fitted kitchen, dining area, a study and bathroom on the lower level. Upstairs, there is one large bedroom and a bathroom. It is designed in true Parisian style with wooden floors, exposed brick walls and a floating staircase.

Sao Paolo villa

Brazil: São Paulo

This high-end villa is located in Alphaville in Santana de Parnaíba, São Paulo. It’s not unusual to find such properties in the affluent neighbourhood and this one has a floor space of 420sq m (4,521sq ft) with five living areas, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Outside is a pool, barbecue and pizza oven, as well as two garages and a man cave. It also has access to a soccer field, playground, 24-hour concierge and tennis court.

Portugal: Leiria

Portugal: Leiria

Anyone looking for a Portuguese property that would accommodate visits from family and friends could do worse than this historic building in Batalha in Leiria. As it stands, it has seven bedrooms in one house and four bedrooms in the other, both with gardens. It has a ground-floor shop that could be converted, as well as attic spaces and storage areas. Dating back to 1850, it is in the centre of the old town with restaurants and shops in the surrounding area.

One price, home and away: from a four-bed by the beach in Rosslare to a duplex in the heart of Paris