Renovated four-bed with Tudor-style facade on Ranelagh’s Charleston Avenue

Address : 30 Charleston Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,550,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

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This handsome example of a Victorian home built in the 1880s on Ranelagh’s Charleston Avenue has a touch of the Tudor aesthetic style about it, with a carved wooden porch and exposed timber framing on its facade.

The four-bedroom home has been completely renovated by its current owners, and it is a lovely blend of curated heritage interiors that nicely contrast with a new extension to the rear. Extending to 190sq m (2,045sq ft), number 30 Charleston Avenue is now for sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.55 million.

The front door opens on to a hallway with warm, smoked-oak floors and panelling that also runs up the stairs. To the left is a sittingroom, also panelled; it features a carved limestone fireplace with an inset stove. A box-bay window, topped with stained-glass panels is the standout feature of the room, which retains many period features such as a ceiling rose, coving and a dado rail.

On the far side of the hall is a diningroom, painted a tranquil, deep blue. The box-bay window is replicated here, as is the fireplace with the inset stove. There is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

French doors lead, via a couple of steps, to the new extension housing the kitchen, which is also accessed via the main hallway. It’s a bright space with rooflights, extensive glazing and a smart De Barra kitchen. Units are a contrast of an inky navy, with some pale grey, adding to the contrast.

An island is topped in quartz, as are the countertops and splashback behind the five-ring Aga stove. Other appliances include a capacious Samsung double fridge and a brass Quooker tap over a ceramic sink set into the island. A bank of pantry units add to the already generous storage.

A smart guest WC that is partly tiled and adorned in a whimsical pelican wallpaper lies off the end of the kitchen. A small niche with a desk separates the loo from a good-sized utility room that opens to the garden.

Much of the warm redbrick was salvaged in the garden renovation. A couple of old sheds are screened by new panel fencing that surrounds an artificial lawn and there’s a wide, limestone patio outside the sliding kitchen doors.

There’s an unusual corner window on the landing that gives on to a return with the family bathroom and a bedroom. The bathroom is luxurious – it was renovated along with the rest of the house – and has a free-standing slipper bath.

Entrance hallway

Sittingroom

Kitchen

On the first floor are three more bedrooms and the two bedrooms to the front of the house are a good size; either would work well as a main bedroom. Both have cast-iron fireplaces, built-in wardrobes and fine examples of stained glass in the upper windows.

The room to the right has particular potential for a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite. A wide space lies to the right of the doorway, and other houses on the road have used this space to add an extra bathroom; the owners have the plumbing in place so it should not be too onerous to install.

A final, smaller bedroom with a large sash window overlooking the garden is in use as an office but would make a fine nursery or child’s bedroom.

Charleston Avenue has the advantage of being a cul-de-sac so it’s quiet, and is a short walk from Ranelagh village and the Luas stops in the village or at Beechwood. The end of the avenue backs on to Gaelscoil Lios na nÓg and Scoil Bhríde with Gonzaga College and Muckross Park both within an easy stroll. It is Ber exempt.

Main bedroom

Guest WC

Third bedroom

Family bathroom