Modern Burnaby-style home with fairway views and luxurious interiors in Greystones

Address : Rosella, Farm Lane, Whitshed Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €3,250,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Unlike many of its neighbours that were built as part of the original Burnaby estate in Greystones, Co Wicklow, Rosella, at the end of the enclave’s Farm Lane, is a relatively new build that was started in 2006 under the stewardship of architect Paul Brazil. The B2-rated home has now been brought to the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €3.25 million.

Farm Lane, at the end of Whitshed Road, ends at the boundaries of Greystones Golf Club, so the Burnaby-style new build offers tremendous views from the gardens and its first-floor rooms over the sloping fairways and greens.

Set on grounds of more than half an acre that are as meticulously maintained as the adjoining golf club, Rosella impresses as soon as the heavy timber gates swing open to reveal a sprawling, detached pile that harbours the arts-and-crafts sensibility and style of its Edwardian neighbours.

The entrance hall is striking and sets the tone for the rest of the 438sq m (4,714sq ft) property, which is elegant yet relaxed, with an ocular atrium above to the first floor and a fine sandstone fireplace. The floors are tiled in marble and underfloor heating runs through the ground floor.

Wide, American-style open doorways contribute to the sense of space and effortless flow. To the left of the hall is a large, dual-aspect drawingroom with a box-bay window facing south. With linen wallpaper and polished marble fireplace, it’s gracious and refined.

Double doors open through to the kitchen and dining area. It’s a sumptuous space, where everything is bespoke: from a spacious pantry to full timber-base cabinets, an island topped with polished granite and timber-topped at either end.

This room has another box-bay window overlooking the golf course and double doors lead through to a vast orangery-style living area, with a large glass atrium overhead and three sets of French doors opening on to a patio and barbecue area.

A smaller, cosy family room is tucked away to the front of the house with limed oak floors, panelled walls with linen inserts and a fireplace with a gas fire; it opens to the kitchen and the reception hall.

Off the far left of the hallway is a short corridor with a utility room with sage-green units, a guest bathroom with marble washstand and a secluded office with a window overlooking the front of the property.

A tall window on the staircase floods it with light, and on the landing with the ocular atrium, there’s a hot press with a laundry chute leading to the utility below. The main bedroom suite faces south; it has a balcony and exceptional views. The ceiling is vaulted, there’s a walk-in dressingroom and a luxurious en suite with a deep bath and more of the bespoke cabinetry that features in almost every room of the property.

Another bedroom also faces south, has extensive built-in wardrobes and an en suite. The en suite third bedroom, on the far side of the landing, has a pretty window seat, built-in wardrobes and a desk. The final bedroom on this floor is at the end of a wing that juts out from the main body of the house like the study beneath it, providing ideal guest accommodation as it’s at a slight remove from the rest of the bedrooms and there’s a family bathroom on this side.

The accommodation does not end here. There’s a large, detached double garage offering great versatility. Currently laid out as a games room, it has its own kitchenette, shower room and a loft room upstairs. The gardens surrounding the house are immaculate, with well-tended lawns and shrubbery, and a series of Indian sandstone patios on the south side of the house.

While this end of the Burnaby is quiet and secluded, it’s a 10-minute walk to the beach and the main street of the town, and to the Dart station.

Drawingroom

Kitchen

Kitchen and dining area

Orangery

Livingroom

Study

Main bedroom

Garden with views over fairways