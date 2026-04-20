How can we insulate our home without compromising on the look of the facade?

External insulation: 'There may be more flexibility at the side and rear of your home, where external insulation could be considered, subject to confirming construction.' Photograph: Getty

I’m hoping you might be able to help with an insulation question. We live in a semidetached house which has red brick on the front wall from ground level up to the bottom of the first-floor windows. We also have five-panel bay windows on both levels. Both of these features present some challenges for external wall insulation.

Some of our neighbours have proceeded with external insulation at the rear and sides, but have not done the front wall. I don’t think they’ve done internal insulation, but I can’t be certain of that.

Could you please advise what are our options for proceeding with a solid insulation job without losing the look of our nice red brick or our bay windows?

The first step is to confirm how your house is constructed before selecting an insulation strategy. From the photo of your home you have provided with your query, I can see that from the front elevation, the wall appears to be cavity construction – inner block leaf, cavity and outer brick leaf – but this should be verified by inspection. It may already contain insulation or internal dry-lining, which will influence the options.

A key constraint is that the front elevation is not flat due to the bay windows. This makes external insulation particularly difficult. On a flat facade, windows can sometimes be moved forward to align with the insulation layer and maintain correct reveal depths. However, with projecting bays, moving them forward would involve complex, non-standard detailing, and is unlikely to achieve a satisfactory or consistent appearance with neighbouring properties. In practice, it would be difficult to retain the current character of the house – and costs would be significant.

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For this reason, external insulation to the front elevation would not generally be recommended.

If the wall is a cavity wall, cavity-fill insulation may be a suitable and a non-intrusive option, retaining the brick finish. Care is needed to ensure the system suits the existing construction, including confirming cavity condition, checking for obstructions and ensuring wall ties are adequate.

Damian King is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

Internal dry lining is another option that preserves the external appearance. However, it is more disruptive internally – finishes, skirtings, radiators and fittings along external walls will typically need removal and reinstatement. Increasing insulation thickness will also slightly reduce room sizes.

The bay window sections, particularly with tile hanging, may be of lighter or timber-framed construction. In such cases, improving insulation internally is usually preferable to altering the external finish.

There may be more flexibility at the side and rear, where external insulation could be considered, subject to confirming construction. However, care is required where different systems meet (such as internal insulation to the front and external to the side) to avoid thermal bridging. Continuity of insulation and good junction detailing are essential.

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We recommend engaging a suitably qualified professional to assess the house and prepare a specification of works. This should include U-value calculations and a condensation risk analysis to ensure the solution is effective and avoids moisture issues.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) provides grant support for insulation upgrades. You should refer directly to the SEAI to confirm current grant levels and requirements.

Finally, planning and building regulations should be considered. Internal and cavity insulation typically do not require planning permission, but external insulation to visible elevations may need review. All works should comply with building regulations, particularly regarding energy performance, ventilation and moisture control.

In summary, improving insulation while retaining the front appearance is achievable, but the front elevation is best addressed through cavity insulation or internal dry lining, with external insulation more suited to the side and rear, subject to careful design.

Damian King is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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