Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €335,000

Bamenda, 59 Clonkeen Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€925,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Named after the original purchaser, a doctor who worked in the city of Bamenda in Cameroon in the 1930s, this four-bedroom Kenny-built house of 162sq m (1,743sq ft) sits on a 0.20-acre site and comes with off-street parking, a large, stand-alone garage (147sq ft), and a 114ft-long southwest-facing rear garden. The accommodation includes two reception rooms, a drawingroom and a diningroom which leads to the rear garden. There are two double bedrooms and two single bedrooms. The property sits equidistant from the N11 and Deansgrange village and is convenient to Dunnes Stores’ flagship Cornelscourt store and a number of schools including Loreto College Foxrock, Clonkeen College, Newpark Comprehensive School, and Blackrock College. Ber E1

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

10 Limelawn Rise, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

€585,000, DNG

10 Limelawn Rise, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

This detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house extends to 145sq m (1,561sq ft) and is conveniently located within close proximity to Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, the M50 motorway and a 15-minute walk from both Clonsilla and Coolmine train stations. The proposed train station at Porterstown is a five-minute walk away. The accommodation is finished to a good standard and the property has double glazed windows, gas central heating and a floored attic. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at DNG

70 Collins Avenue East, Killester, Dublin 5

€445,000, Sherry FitzGerald

70 Collins Avenue East, Killester, Dublin 5

Built in the 1950s, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom midterrace house extends to 72sq m (780sq ft) and comes to the market in walk-in condition. The accommodation is well laid out and bright and is complemented by gardens to the front and rear. The front garden offers scope for off-street parking subject to planning while the rear garden could accommodate an extension similar to those of neighbouring properties. The house is well located just a short walk from Killester village and Killester Dart station, and close to St Anne’s Park and Clontarf. Ber F

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

11 Canon Hall, Church Street East, Docklands, Dublin 3

€475,000, Hooke & MacDonald

11 Canon Hall, Church Street East, Docklands, Dublin 3

Designed originally as a show home, this large (95sq m/1,022sq ft), dual-aspect two-bedroom apartment comes for sale in excellent condition with a newly upgraded kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a private southwest-facing balcony overlooking a landscaped internal courtyard. The second bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and additional storage is provided off the entrance hall. This second-floor apartment has a designated car-parking space while the building sits within a short walk of the IFSC, the Spencer Dock Luas Red Line stop and Docklands train station. Ber B2

On View: By appointment at Hooke & MacDonald

Apartment 12, Block A, Blackhall Square, North King Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7

€335,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Apartment 12, Block A, Blackhall Square, North King Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7

Situated on the first floor of this centrally located, gated apartment development, this two-bedroom property comes for sale with the option of a designated car-parking space. The accommodation has been well maintained, benefits from ample natural light and extends to 62sq m (667sq ft). The building sits within a short walk of the Luas Red Line stops at Smithfield and Grangegorman, and within walking distance of the Four Courts, the cafes and restaurants of Stoneybatter, and Dublin city centre. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton