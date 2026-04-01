Sherry FitzGerald appoints Graham Murray as head of residential business

Sherry FitzGerald has announced the appointment of Graham Murray as head of residential, alongside the appointment of Ciarán Cassidy as residential director within its Dublin 6 business.

Murray brings more than 20 years’ experience in the residential property market and has led Sherry FitzGerald’s north Dublin region in recent years. He has extensive experience across the company’s branch network.

Commenting on his appointment, Murray said: “Sherry FitzGerald has a strong market position and a clear focus on delivering for clients, and I look forward to working with our teams across the country to build on that.”

Sherry FitzGerald chief executive Marian Finnegan said: “Graham has demonstrated exceptional leadership and performance. His experience and strategic approach make him the ideal person to lead our residential business.”

Cassidy has joined Sherry FitzGerald as residential director, based in the firm’s Ranelagh office, and working across the Dublin 6 market.

He brings more than 25 years’ experience in the Dublin residential property sector and joins from Mullery O’Gara, where he was a director. He worked with Sherry FitzGerald earlier in his career.

Commenting on his appointment, Cassidy said: “I am very pleased to be rejoining Sherry FitzGerald and look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Dublin 6 offices.”

Finnegan said: “We are delighted to welcome Ciarán back to Sherry FitzGerald. His experience and deep knowledge of the Dublin market further strengthen our team in a key area.”