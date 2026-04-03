What will €450,000 buy in Spain, Italy, the UK, Portugal and Co Galway?

Portugal: Lagos

Espiche is a quiet and traditional area just a few minutes from Praia da Luz and the city of Lagos. This four-bedroom villa which was built in 1995 is 160sq m (1,722sq ft) with the local restaurants and bars a short walk away. Inside there is a kitchen, livingroom, diningroom and en suite bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are three more bedrooms, a bathroom and laundry room. An external staircase provides access to a rooftop terrace.

Price: €450,000

€450,000 Agent: marcela.pt

Renovated cottage in Rosscahill, Co Galway

Galway: Rosscahill

Rosscahill is a small village located 18km northwest of Galway city. This three-bedroom cottage in the village was recently upgraded and renovated and now has an A2 rating and a floor area of 138sq m (1,485sq ft). Inside there is a lounge with high ceilings and solid fuel stove, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a large, detached garage to the rear and the grounds have been landscaped with gravel and stone with a separate area for a hot tub.

Price: €450,000

€450,000 Agent: O’Donnellan & Joyce

Spain: Malaga

Restored villa in Competa

This restored country house in the village of Competa is an hour’s drive from Malaga and 40 minutes to Nerja. It is on an elevated site that is set among the avocado and mango groves with its own irrigated plot. The house has 80sq m (861sq ft) of living space that includes two bedrooms, a livingroom, kitchen and bathroom. There is a large terrace wrapping around the property with a swimming pool and covered dining area to the front. It comes with air conditioning in the bedrooms and an outdoor summer kitchen with barbecue.

Price: €450,000

€450,000 Agent: thinkspain.com

Italy: Parma

Villa near Busseto

There is plenty of room for visitors at this 730sq m (7,857sq ft) Italian property near Busseto. The location is also ideal as Milan, Verona, Bergamo and Venice airports are all less than two hours away. The villa named Podere Ardella is on 10 hectares and set out over three floors with an elevator to each level. There are a few separate living areas, a kitchen, diningroom and six bedrooms in the main house. The guest house has three more bedrooms and a greenhouse. It is surrounded by trees and fields and in good condition.

Price: €450,000

€450,000 Agent: sothebysrealty.com

UK: Manchester

Deansgate apartment

Located in the Deansgate area, the Three60 development is in the centre of the city’s action. This two-bedroom apartment is on the 46th floor and measures 96sq m (1,033sq ft). It has an open-plan living/kitchen area, two double bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom. The apartment is A1-rated and has a fitted kitchen with fridge and dishwasher. There is a 24-hour concierge at Three60 as well as a gym, yoga studio, private dining area and co-working spaces. Annual management fees are €3,433 (£2,969).