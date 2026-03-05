Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €485,000

106 St Patrick’s Road, Greenhills, Dublin 12

€485,000, DNG

This three-bedroom terraced house comes to market with a modernised interior and a south-facing back garden. It has a driveway to the front leading to a porch, which is decoratively tiled underfoot. It extends to 92sq m (990sq ft), and comprises an entrance hallway, livingroom and kitchen downstairs. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. Greenhills is located between Whitehall and Walkinstown, 7.5km from Dublin city centre. Ber B2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Many period features remain intact in this two-bed terrace in Drumcondra

15 Fitzroy Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom terraced home is in good decorative order, with period details intact. Extending to 85sq m (915sq m), it comprises an entrance hall with wooden flooring, a livingroom with an original fireplace and a diningroom with original features. The kitchen is located to the rear, with access to an enclosed patio garden. The bathroom lies on the return, with the two bedrooms on the first floor. Located close to Croke Park, it is a 25-minute walk to Dublin city centre. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

The side garage offers potential for conversion at this semidetached Monkstown home

22 Richmond Avenue, Monkstown, Co Dublin

€945,000, DNG

This four-bedroom semidetached house comes to the market with a spacious back garden. It is within walking distance of Monkstown village. Extending to 138sq m (1,485sq ft), it comprises an entrance hallway, a living/diningroom, kitchen, four bedrooms and a bathroom as well as a downstairs loo. A side garage offers potential for conversion, subject to planning permission. Interiors would benefit from a modern refresh. Ber E

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Ashtown train station is just a 10-minute walk from this spacious Pelletstown Manor apartment

36 The Birches, Pelletstown Manor, Ashtown, Dublin 15

€395,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This top-floor two-bed apartment is just a 10-minute walk from Ashtown train station, providing trips of 18 minutes to Dublin Connolly. Extending to 76sq m (818sq ft), it features a kitchen off a spacious living area that opens on to a large south-facing balcony. The main bedroom is en suite and the second bedroom is also a double. Management fees are charged at €2,680 a year. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

A large concerted attic is an added attraction to this Glenageary three-bed home

18 Thomastown Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€795,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bedroom semidetached home has a converted attic and a side garage. Extending to 164sq m (175sq ft) overall, it features a livingroom that leads into a diningroom overlooking the spacious lawned back garden. The kitchen sits off the diningroom. It is a 10-minute drive from Glenageary Dart station. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie