Modern two-bed apartment close to the action in Smithfield

The owner of 5 Oxmanstown Lofts, a two-bedroom third-floor apartment in Smithfield, bought it in 2016 when it was brand new. Looking up at the building, it would be easy to believe that it had been built 10 months ago, rather than 10 years ago, with its sleek brick facade.

Located above a Costa coffee shop, the Oxmanstown Lofts apartments are accessed from a spacious, modern lobby, and there are two on each floor. The entrance is located in the square that is home to the Smithfield Utah Teapot – a large bronze sculpture by Alan Butler. It sits alongside the Luas red line route.

You enter the apartment into an entrance hallway painted blue and adorned by photos. Flooring here is light laminate wood, which continues throughout the home. The 2.7m-high ceilings add to the sense of space.

The bright open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom features floor-to-ceiling glazing, allowing sunlight to flood in from its southerly aspect. It features sleek contemporary cement-grey kitchen units by Eco Interiors, and a wooden island provides further counter space and seating.

A bright nook off the living space by the window provides a lovely spot for a piano and an armchair. Not content with the one nook, the owner removed a sliding cabinet door to create another reading space, complete with built-in bookshelves. A handy utility room sits off the kitchen.

The owner has also made the most of the balcony, with seating, potted plants and even a mini greenhouse for growing vegetables.

Down the hall there are two double bedrooms, each with an en suite shower room.

The apartment has an A2 Ber and features solar panels on the roof that go towards the energy of the house. Maintenance fees are currently €3,096 a year.

Oxmanstown Lofts are located just off Smithfield Square, with the Light House cinema and a number of brunch spots, cafes and watering holes nearby.

Having lived here with two small children, the owners have loved the open green space and playground at the Grangegorman TU Dublin campus, as well as Phoenix Park. The restaurants and cafes of Stoneybatter are a short walk away, while it takes about 20 minutes to reach the city centre on foot.