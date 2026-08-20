Cost of growing carrots rising faster than retail prices, industry group warns

Carrots are Ireland’s most purchased vegetable, with retail sales of about 52,000 tonnes annually and a market value of €66 million. Photograph: Getty Images

The cost of growing carrots in Ireland has dramatically outstripped the price at which they are sold with the discrepancies making the most popular vegetable in Ireland unsustainable, it has been warned.

A report from the Irish Carrot Growers Group, which represents more than 95 per cent of Ireland’s retail carrot supply, suggests that production costs have climbed by around 100 per cent since 2020.

Retail carrot prices, meanwhile, have increased by just 40 per cent over the same period.

Faced with rising production costs, unsustainable market returns and increasing climate-related challenges, including recent drought conditions, growers have warned that action is needed to ensure the long-term viability of Ireland’s local producers.

A kilogram of carrots currently retails for about €1.39, which amounts to around 14 cent per carrot.

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Growers estimate that a retail price of €1.98 per kilogram would be needed to track the cost against the Consumer Price Index (CPI) alone, which equates to about 20 cent per carrot.

They said that did not take into account the exceptional pressures of this summer or substantial increases in costs that have occurred above general consumer inflation including labour and material inputs, the growing impact of permanent climate change, tighter European restrictions and regulatory requirements.

“The growers’ position is that these are not simply inflationary pressures,” the group said. “They represent real, sector-specific increases in the cost and complexity of producing carrots in Ireland.”

The pressure has intensified as growers manage one of the driest summers in recent years.

Drought conditions have increased the need for irrigation by about 166 per cent, adding significantly to fuel, labour and operational costs.

“Consumers see carrots as one of the most affordable and healthy foods available,” said the chairman of the group Tom Murphy.

“However, the reality is that the current economics of producing carrots in Ireland no longer makes sense. The gap between production costs and returns has widened significantly over recent years and that is putting real pressure on growers.”

Carrots are Ireland’s most purchased vegetable, with retail sales of about 52,000 tonnes annually and a market value of €66 million.

Irish growers currently produce around 62,000 tonnes of carrots annually on 891 hectares nationwide.

Climate change is adding another layer of pressure to an already challenging production environment,” the group said.

“Following previous drought events, growers have invested heavily in irrigation equipment, water storage and other resilience measures. However, increasingly frequent extreme weather events are requiring further investment simply to maintain reliable domestic production,” it said.

It also highlighted European restrictions on pesticide use and expanding national and EU regulatory requirements which it said were “changing the way crops can be grown and increasing the resources required to produce them.”