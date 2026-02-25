Substantial Clontarf redbrick mixes period elegance with modern style

Address : 74 Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3 Price : €1,795,000 Agent : KM Property

View this property on MyHome.ie

Built around the turn of the century, number 74 Vernon Avenue is in the thick of Clontarf life. Nolan’s supermarket is across the street, restaurants and the pub are at the end of the road, Belgrove school is around the corner, and the seafront is just minutes away on foot.

The redbrick semidetached house was purchased by its current owners in 2021. What followed was a comprehensive renovation that sought to modernise and upgrade while keeping the building’s character intact.

Rather than unnecessarily stripping it back to a blank canvas, the work focused on repair and considered additions.

With a floor area of 205sq m (2,207sq ft), the house is deeper than its facade suggests. The proportions are generous, the ceilings are high at over 3m, and features such as fireplaces, plasterwork and original timber floors have been restored and showcased.

Entrance hall

Stained glass around front door

Reception room

Kitchen

The stained glass in the fanlight and around the wide front door is the first reminder of the craftsmanship typical of houses of this era. Inside, the entrance hall is laid with black and white tiles, and the joinery, including the beautiful banisters, has been retained and repainted.

Off the hall are two interconnecting reception rooms. The first, to the front, is defined by a bay window that looks out to the avenue with the shutters providing privacy from the world outside.

Sliding doors in the ornate arch connect through to a second reception room, again with a fireplace and similar proportions. Used together, they offer the ideal space for entertaining, or as separate rooms they can be a playroom or study.

A few steps lead down to the rear extension, which is an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area that was extended further by the owners when they squared off the entire space at the back and added a row of rooflights to throw light back into the reception rooms.

Sittingroom

Main bedroom

Garden

The tone in this newer part of the house shifts from period to contemporary with parquet-style tiling with underfloor heating, a large island and full-height sliding glass doors span the back wall and open directly to the garden.

The cabinetry forms a continuous run, with a utility room neatly concealed behind it, housing a washer, dryer and a second sink. A guest bathroom and cloakroom complete the ground floor accommodation.

The depth of the house becomes more apparent on the return, where two double bedrooms sit either side of the main family bathroom. On the first floor proper are two further double bedrooms. The principal bedroom stretches the full width of the house to the front. Originally configured as two rooms, it has been reimagined as a single suite, incorporating a walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

Outside, the rear garden is west-facing, catching afternoon and evening light. It has been landscaped with a mix of paving and planting, and the olive, fern and birch trees are beginning to establish themselves. Side access allows for the easy movement of bikes, bins and sandy gear after a swim or walk along Dollymount.

With an asking price of €1.795 million selling through KM Property, number 74 Vernon Avenue will tick a lot of boxes for house-hunters in Clontarf. The property has been upgraded and now has a C2 rating, the rooms are painted in beautiful heritage colours that highlight the woodwork and high ceilings, the garden has been landscaped, and schools and the sea are a short stroll away.

The current owners, having seen the project through, are keen to take on another renovation locally which is a sign, perhaps, that the process has been as rewarding as the result.