New homes in Dublin, Kildare, Meath and beyond: Your guide to what’s on the market and coming soon

Dublin
Mercer Vale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18 (Croí Cónaithe). One- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €355,000-€586,000.
Woodbrook Point at Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €360,000.
Lockhouse Way, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. A total of 30 two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €410,000-€470,000.
1-9 Tolka Park Lane, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. A total of seven three-bed townhouses to launch soon. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: €525,000.
Meadow View, Clay Farm Apartments, Leopardstown, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Price: one-beds from €405,000; two-beds from €490,000; and duplexes from €560,000.
Balmoston, Donabate, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed units including duplexes and terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €440,000.
Folkstown Park, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €460,000.
Millers Glen, Swords, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €475,000.
Furzefield, Swords, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €500,000.
Shore Club, Beach Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4. One- and two-bedroom apartments and one- and two-bed penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €500,000-€1.25m.
Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Dublin 22. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: DNG. Price: from €510,000.
Mason Cross, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Three-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from €520,000.
Citywest Park, Dublin 24. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: €520,000-€570,000.
Orby, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. A total of 15 two-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: €525,000.
Beechwood, Hansfield, Dublin 15. A total of 13 three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €532,500-€600,000.
Belcamp, Balgriffin, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced houses available. Joint agents: Knight Frank and Smart Property. Price: from €535,000.
Graymount Gardens, Howth, Dublin 13. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses to launch off plans soon. Joint agents: Knight Frank and Gallagher Quigley. Price range for apartments (excluding penthouses): €535,000-€860,000.
Redford, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €500,000
The Pinnacle, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouse available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €535,000-€2.9m.
Dolmen Lane, Brennanstown, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments and three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €535,000-€865,000.
Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Three-bed houses and duplexes available with further three-beds and two-bed apartments to launch later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices for three-bed houses from €545,000.
The Blossoms at Tandy’s Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €550,000.
143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One- and two-bed apartments and one-, two- and three-bed penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €595,000-€1.65m.
Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-beds from €550,000 and four-beds from €700,000.
Regles, Ministers Road, Lusk, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments and four-bed houses available. Further two-, three- and four-bed units to be released soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: apartments from €410,000, four-beds from €565,000.
South Coast at Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses and apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €585,000.
Fernhill Gate, Leopardstown Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18. A total of eight one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: two-beds from €600,000 and three-beds from €995,000.
Haley’s Hill, Malahide Road, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Three-bed terraced and four-bed semidetached houses available. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes to launch later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: three-bed houses from €635,000.
Woodlands Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin. A total of 26 one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €695,000-€2.25m.
Skylark, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Savills New Homes & Noel Kelly Auctioneers. Price: three-beds from €700,000 and four-beds from €825,000.
Kylemore, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed apartments and one four-bed type house available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €700,000.
Kilbride Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €700,000.
Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18. Three-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €790,000.
55-71 Phoenix Park Avenue, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: €895,000.
Wellfield, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €895,000-€975,000.
Glencairn Gate Apartments, Dublin 18. Two-bed penthouse show apartment available. Agent: Savills. Price: €915,000.
Grange Oaks, Enniskerry Road, Kiltiernan, Dublin 18. A total of 11 four- and five-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: four-beds from €870,000 and five-beds from €925,000.
Rock Road Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Two-bed mews houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: €1.025m.
The Gardens Elmpark Green, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. Three-bed penthouse apartment available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Stanleys. Price: €1.1m.
Beckett Woods, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Two- and three-bed penthouse apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Lisney. Prices from €1.275m.
Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14. Four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: €1.275m.
Merrion Gardens, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from €2.5m.
Garville Lane, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Three-bedroom houses with study to launch in spring. Agent: Lisney.
Monaloe Grove, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Ten four- and five-bed semidetached and detached houses to launch in autumn. Agent: Lisney.
40 Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Luxury apartments and penthouses to launch later this year. Agent: Lisney.
Ballawley Lodge, Sandyford Road, Dundrum, Dublin 16. One three-bed end-terrace home plus study available. Agent: DNG. Price: €1.125m.
The Colt Collection, Torquay Road, Golf Lane, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: DNG. Price: from €2.5m.
Rathgar Villas, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Three- and four-bed plus study terraced houses to launch in March/April. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Avenlea, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses and two- and three-bed apartments and duplex houses available, launching in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Park Lane, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available and three-bed duplexes to launch in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Heron Wood, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes and three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills New Homes. Price range: €615,000-€945,000.
Pebble Cove, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses to launch soon. Joint agents: Savills and Noel Kelly Auctioneers
Fenwood Park, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €555,000-€635,000.
Ard Valley, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.
Shanganagh Vale, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Detached four-bed house available. Agent: Savills. Price: €1.2m.
Beckett Woods, Foxrock, Co Dublin. Three-bed penthouse apartments available. Price: from €1.305m. Agent: Lisney.
Boroimhe Hazel, Swords, Co Dublin. Four-bed detached house available. Agent: Savills.
Hampden Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin. One-, two-, three- and four-bed units to launch soon. Agent: Savills.
Rockville Manor, Kilternan, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes and two- and three-bed terraced house to launch soon. Joint agents: Savills and Kelly Walsh.
The Glen, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses to launch later this year. Agent: Savills.
Rathborne Crossing, Dublin 15. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes to launch soon. Agent: Savills.
Kilternan Village, Dublin 18. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments, duplexes, midterrace and semidetached houses to launch in spring. Joint agent: Savills and Kelly Walsh.
Lightburne, Murphystown Way, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes to be released later this year. Agent: Savills.
Glenville Gardens, Fosters Avenue, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch soon. Agent: Savills.
Holybanks, Swords, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.
Old Church, Shankill, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and detached houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.
Exchange Square, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. One- and two-bed apartments to launch later this year. Joint agents: Savills and Hooke & MacDonald.
Hampden Ridge, Donabate, Co Dublin. Three-, four- and five-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.
Macnebury Mews, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed houses to launch this year. Agent: Savills.
Grainger Woods, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three-, four- and five-bed houses to launch later this year. Agent: DNG.
Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes to launch in April. Agent: DNG.
Rockbrae Manor, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Luxury one-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses to launch later this year. Agent: DNG.
Ballycullen Gate, Ballycullen, Dublin 24. Three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses launch in May. Agent: DNG.
Rathbeale Road, Swords, Co Dublin. Four-bed semidetached and detached houses to launch later this year. Agent: DNG.
Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5. (Affordable Purchase Scheme.) Total of 57 one-, two- and three-bed homes to launch soon. Agent: DNG.
Priory Fields, Skerries, Co Dublin. (Affordable Purchase Scheme.) One-bed apartments and two- and three-bed duplexes to launch soon. Agent: DNG.
Bridgemont, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. A total of 26 three- and four-bed semidetached houses to launch in April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Parkwest Pointe, Park West, Dublin 12. A total of 50 one-, two- and three- bed apartments to launch in summer. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Beaufield Mews, Stillorgan, Co Dublin. A total of 30 one-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Sandymount Place, Sandymount, Dublin 4. A total of 14 one-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch in April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Heron’s Lock, Lucan, Co Dublin. A total of 30 two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed houses to launch in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Cedarmount, Mount Anville, Dublin 14. Apartments and houses to launch in summer. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Mabestown Wood, Dublin Road, Malahide, Co Dublin. Houses to launch in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Auburn Woods, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses to launch in April. Agent: Knight Frank.
Rockville Manor, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments, duplexes, midterrace and semidetached houses to launch in spring. Agent: Kelly Walsh.
Watson Place, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16. Four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh.
Kildare
Pairc Na Manach, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Houses and duplexes available. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and DNG Doyle. Price: from €290,000.
Coach Road Meadows, Clane, Co Kildare. A total of 52 one- and two-bed apartments available. Joint agent: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Price: from €315,000.
Meadow Mill, Athy, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €355,000.
Cearbhall Court, Naas, Co Kildare. One-bed houses, three-bedroom duplexes and three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €375,000-€495,000.
Magee Quarter, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and terraced houses available, and four-bed plus study semidetached and detached houses available. Price range: €380,000-€560,000.
Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare. Three-bed midterrace houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Coonan New Homes. Price: from €390,000.
The Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €415,000.
Stonehaven, Naas, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes, terraces and semidetached houses and four-bed end-terrace and semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Knight Frank & CME. Price range: €460,000-€665,000.
Grattan Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €465,000.
Marmion Walk, Clane, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price range: €485,000-€540,000.
St Farnan’s Close, Prosperous, Co Kildare. Houses now selling off plans. Agent: Coonan New Homes and Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly. Price: from €475,000.
Whitesland, Rathbride Road, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Three-bed terraced and semidetached houses and four-bed detached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty. Price: from €500,000.
Tipperstown Walk, Naas, Co Kildare. Three-bed terraces, four-bed semidetached houses and five-bed attached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-bed houses from €510,000; four-bed houses from €740,000; and five-bed houses from €840,000.
Ard Na Páirce Theas, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes and Sherry Fitzgerald. Price: from €520,000.
Harpur Lane, Leixlip, Co Kildare. A total of eight three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €525,000- €640,000.
Millerstown, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €565,000.
Kilwoghan Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €635,000.
Curragh Farm, Newbridge, Co Kildare. One-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes to launch later this year. Agent: Savills.
Oldtown Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare. A total of 61 two- and three-bed houses to launch in autumn. Joint agents: Lisney and Coonan Property.
Barton Grange, Straffan, Co Kildare. Five-bed detached houses to launch in the future. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes & CME.
Meadow View, Maynooth, Co Kildare. One- and two-bed houses and three- and four-bed houses to launch in the future. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes & Hooke & MacDonald.
Glencarrig, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in the future. Agent: Coonan New Homes.
Barracksfield West, Naas, Co Kildare. Thirty two- and three-bed affordable apartments and duplexes to launch this year. Agent: Lisney.
Wicklow
Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. One-bed apartments and three-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: one-beds from €345,000 and three-beds from €525,000.
Lorrin Lodge, Rathnew, Co Wicklow. A total of 11 two-, three- and four-bed plus study houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dooley & Poynton Auctioneers. Price range: €470,000-€575,000.
Alderwood at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €470,000.
Mariners Point, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Forkin Earls. Price: from €535,000.
Bellevue Rise, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-bed bungalows and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €565,000.
Churchlands, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €580,000.
Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed penthouse apartments available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €650,000-€975,000.
Convent Place, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four-bed semidetached and five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: four-beds from €750,000 and five-beds from €935,000.
Silver Vale, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. A total of 10 three- and four-bed semidetached houses and four- and five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €795,000-€1.375m.
Merlin’s Way, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Four- and five-bed detached houses available. Agent: DNG. Price: from €1.625m.
Oakmount at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Three-, four- and five-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Holly Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-bed bungalows, two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes to launch in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.
Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses to launch later this year. Agent: Knight Frank.
Ballycomyn, Blessington, Co Wicklow. Houses to launch in the future. Agent: Coonan New Homes.
Meath
Talbot Retirement Village, Summerhill, Co Meath. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €345,000.
Ballycarn Lodge, Enfield, Co Meath. Two-bed terraced bungalows available. Joint agents: Knight Frank and Ed Carey Property. Price range: €380,000- €400,000.
Cherryvalley Park, Rathmolyon, Co Meath. A total of 20 three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan Property. Price range: €430,000-€465,000.
Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €455,000.
The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. A total of 20 three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Price range: €460,000-€500,000.
Wellfield, Ratoath, Co Meath. Three-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €490,000-€520,000.
Limebrook, Navan, Co Meath. A total of 30 two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch in May. Joint agents Hooke & MacDonald and T&J Gavigan.
Beaufort, Navan, Co Meath. Houses, duplexes and apartments to be released later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Oakfield, Dunboyne, Co Meath. Three-and four-bed houses, duplexes and apartments to launch soon. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and Dillon Marshall.
Loughmore Wood, Killeen Castle, Dunsany, Co Meath. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €1.15m.
Cork
Convent View, Blackrock Villas, Cork. Studios and one-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €233,000.
Rose Hill, Mallow, Co Cork. One-bed apartments and two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: one-beds from €225,000, two-beds from €330,000 and three-beds from €370,000.
The View, Castletreasure, Douglas, Co Cork. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: one-beds from €265,000 and two-beds from €340,000.
Rahan View, Mallow, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Price: from €320,000.
Longview, Ballyvolane, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: two-beds from €335,000, three-beds from €415,000.
Broom Heights, Midleton, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Cronin Wall Properties. Price: from €370,000.
Lakeview, Midleton Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Price: from €415,000.
Arderrow, Ballyvolane, Cork. Three-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €427,500.
Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road, Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €460,000.
Ard Aoibhinn, Innishannon, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €465,000.
Cúl Na Gréine, Bandon, Co Cork. Four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Brennan Busteed Auctioneers. Price: from €475,000.
The Orchard, Rochestown Road, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €500,000.
Millboro, Kerry Pike, Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €500,000.
Bayly, Castletreasure, Douglas, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-bed houses from €500,000 and four-bed houses from €550,000.
Avila, Convent Garden, Kinsale, Co Cork. One-, two- and three- bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: one-beds from €575,000, two-beds from €750,000.
Foxwarren, Moneygourney, Cork. Four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €980,000.
Garden View, Blackrock Villas, Cork. One-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Hunters Grove, Midlelon, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.
Park Laurence, Kinsale, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Woodfield, Ballincollig, Cork. Two- and three-bed houses set to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Dunkettle, Glanmire, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Carrignalee, Shanakiel, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments, townhouses and duplexes to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Estuary Ridge, Kinsale, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed bungalows and four-bed detached houses to launch this year. Joint agents: Savills and Sheehy Brothers.
Hermitage Farm, Model Farm Road, Cork. Four- and five-bed houses to launch soon. Joint agents: Savills and Coholan Downing.
Heathfield, Ballincollig, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.
Elmbury, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.
Carleton, Douglas, Cork. Three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.
Nationwide
Cornamaddy Court, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Pricing from €355,000.
Greville Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-beds from €375,000 and four-beds from €450,000.
Plovers Wood, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Three- and four-bed houses to launch later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.
Ballinderry Gardens, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Three- and four-bed houses selling off plans. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and Egan Auctioneers.
Cnocán na Craoibhe, Clybaun Road, Galway. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €340,000-€400,000.
Garrán Choill Darach, Oranmore, Co Galway. Two-bed midterrace houses and three-bed midterrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €450,000-€489,500.
Cnoc an Chaisleain, Oranmore, Co Galway. Three- and four-bed semidetached and four-bed detached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €485,000-€650,000.
Usher’s Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald Lannon. Price: from €395,000.
Gort Mell, Drogheda, Co Louth. Two-bed terraced houses, three-bedroom end-terrace and semidetached houses and four-bed detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.
Millers Hill, Killenard, Co Laois. Three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses to launch in spring. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €400,000-€575,000.
An Lochán, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Three-bed semidetached and detached houses and four-bed semidetached houses available. Price range: €410,000-€460,000.
Scotts Avenue, Tullamore, Co Offaly. A total of 12 three-bed midterrace and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Leahy Auctioneers. Price range €375,000-€440,000.
An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €445,000.
Fermoyle Manor, Killinierin, Co Wexford. Four-bed detached houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Mooney Property. Price: from €685,000.
Bishop’s Lough, Bonnettstown Road, Co Kilkenny. Three- and four-bed detached, semidetached and terraced houses to launch later this year. Joint agent: Savills and Donohoe Town & Country.