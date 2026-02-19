Subscriber OnlyResidential

New homes in Dublin, Kildare, Meath and beyond: Your guide to what’s on the market and coming soon

Newly built housing developments on the market around the country

New homes: Four-bed terrace homes at Kilcarbery Grange in Dublin 22 begin at €510,000
Kilcarbery Grange in Dublin 22
Thu Feb 19 2026

Dublin

Mercer Vale, Cherrywood, Dublin 18 (Croí Cónaithe). One- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €355,000-€586,000.

Woodbrook Point at Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. One- and two-bed apartments and duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €360,000.

Lockhouse Way, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. A total of 30 two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €410,000-€470,000.

1-9 Tolka Park Lane, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. A total of seven three-bed townhouses to launch soon. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: €525,000.

Meadow View, Clay Farm Apartments, Leopardstown, Dublin 18. One- and two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Savills. Price: one-beds from €405,000; two-beds from €490,000; and duplexes from €560,000.

Balmoston, Donabate, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed units including duplexes and terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €440,000.

Folkstown Park, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €460,000.

Millers Glen, Swords, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €475,000.

Furzefield, Swords, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: from €500,000.

Shore Club, Beach Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4. One- and two-bedroom apartments and one- and two-bed penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €500,000-€1.25m.

Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Dublin 22. Four-bed terraced houses available. Agent: DNG. Price: from €510,000.

Mason Cross, Newcastle, Co Dublin. Three-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from €520,000.

Citywest Park, Dublin 24. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price: €520,000-€570,000.

Orby, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. A total of 15 two-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: €525,000.

Beechwood, Hansfield, Dublin 15. A total of 13 three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €532,500-€600,000.

Belcamp, Balgriffin, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced houses available. Joint agents: Knight Frank and Smart Property. Price: from €535,000.

Graymount Gardens, Howth, Dublin 13. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses to launch off plans soon. Joint agents: Knight Frank and Gallagher Quigley. Price range for apartments (excluding penthouses): €535,000-€860,000.

Two-, three- and four-bed houses are now available at Redford, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin
Redford, Adamstown, Co Dublin

Redford, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €500,000

The Pinnacle, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouse available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €535,000-€2.9m.

Dolmen Lane, Brennanstown, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments and three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €535,000-€865,000.

Aderrig, Adamstown, Co Dublin. Three-bed houses and duplexes available with further three-beds and two-bed apartments to launch later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices for three-bed houses from €545,000.

The Blossoms at Tandy’s Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €550,000.

143 Merrion Road, Dublin 4. One- and two-bed apartments and one-, two- and three-bed penthouses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €595,000-€1.65m.

The Luttrellstown Gate development in Dublin 15 has three- and four-bed homes available
The Luttrellstown Gate development in Dublin 15

Luttrellstown Gate, Dublin 15. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-beds from €550,000 and four-beds from €700,000.

Regles, Ministers Road, Lusk, Co Dublin. Two-bed apartments and four-bed houses available. Further two-, three- and four-bed units to be released soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: apartments from €410,000, four-beds from €565,000.

South Coast at Woodbrook, Shankill, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed semidetached and terraced houses and apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €585,000.

Fernhill Gate, Leopardstown Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18. A total of eight one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: two-beds from €600,000 and three-beds from €995,000.

Haley’s Hill, Malahide Road, Kinsealy, Co Dublin. Three-bed terraced and four-bed semidetached houses available. Two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes to launch later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: three-bed houses from €635,000.

Woodlands Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin. A total of 26 one-, two- and three-bed apartments available. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €695,000-€2.25m.

Skylark, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Savills New Homes & Noel Kelly Auctioneers. Price: three-beds from €700,000 and four-beds from €825,000.

Kylemore, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed apartments and one four-bed type house available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €700,000.

Kilbride Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €700,000.

Clay Farm, Leopardstown, Dublin 18. Three-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €790,000.

55-71 Phoenix Park Avenue, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: €895,000.

Wellfield, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €895,000-€975,000.

Glencairn Gate Apartments, Dublin 18. Two-bed penthouse show apartment available. Agent: Savills. Price: €915,000.

Grange Oaks, Enniskerry Road, Kiltiernan, Dublin 18. A total of 11 four- and five-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price: four-beds from €870,000 and five-beds from €925,000.

Rock Road Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Two-bed mews houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price: €1.025m.

The Gardens Elmpark Green, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. Three-bed penthouse apartment available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Stanleys. Price: €1.1m.

Beckett Woods, Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Two- and three-bed penthouse apartments available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Lisney. Prices from €1.275m.

Silverbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14. Four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: €1.275m.

Merrion Gardens, Merrion Road, Dublin 4. Four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Prices from €2.5m.

Garville Lane, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Three-bedroom houses with study to launch in spring. Agent: Lisney.

Monaloe Grove, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Ten four- and five-bed semidetached and detached houses to launch in autumn. Agent: Lisney.

40 Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Luxury apartments and penthouses to launch later this year. Agent: Lisney.

Ballawley Lodge, Sandyford Road, Dundrum, Dublin 16. One three-bed end-terrace home plus study available. Agent: DNG. Price: €1.125m.

The Colt Collection, Torquay Road, Golf Lane, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: DNG. Price: from €2.5m.

Rathgar Villas, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Three- and four-bed plus study terraced houses to launch in March/April. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Avenlea, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed houses and two- and three-bed apartments and duplex houses available, launching in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Park Lane, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. Three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses available and three-bed duplexes to launch in spring. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Heron Wood, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes and three-bed houses available. Agent: Savills New Homes. Price range: €615,000-€945,000.

Pebble Cove, Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses to launch soon. Joint agents: Savills and Noel Kelly Auctioneers

Fenwood Park, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three- and four-bed terraced, semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price range: €555,000-€635,000.

Ard Valley, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.

Shanganagh Vale, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. Detached four-bed house available. Agent: Savills. Price: €1.2m.

Beckett Woods, Foxrock, Co Dublin. Three-bed penthouse apartments available. Price: from €1.305m. Agent: Lisney.

Boroimhe Hazel, Swords, Co Dublin. Four-bed detached house available. Agent: Savills.

Hampden Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin. One-, two-, three- and four-bed units to launch soon. Agent: Savills.

Rockville Manor, Kilternan, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes and two- and three-bed terraced house to launch soon. Joint agents: Savills and Kelly Walsh.

The Glen, Cabinteely, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and semidetached houses to launch later this year. Agent: Savills.

Rathborne Crossing, Dublin 15. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes to launch soon. Agent: Savills.

Kilternan Village, Dublin 18. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments, duplexes, midterrace and semidetached houses to launch in spring. Joint agent: Savills and Kelly Walsh.

Lightburne, Murphystown Way, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes to be released later this year. Agent: Savills.

Glenville Gardens, Fosters Avenue, Co Dublin. One-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch soon. Agent: Savills.

Holybanks, Swords, Co Dublin. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.

Old Church, Shankill, Dublin 18. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed terraced and detached houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.

Exchange Square, Seven Mills, Dublin 22. One- and two-bed apartments to launch later this year. Joint agents: Savills and Hooke & MacDonald.

Hampden Ridge, Donabate, Co Dublin. Three-, four- and five-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.

Macnebury Mews, Cherrywood, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed houses to launch this year. Agent: Savills.

Grainger Woods, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin. Three-, four- and five-bed houses to launch later this year. Agent: DNG.

Suttonfield, Ballybetagh Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18. Two- and three-bed apartments and duplexes to launch in April. Agent: DNG.

Rockbrae Manor, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18. Luxury one-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses to launch later this year. Agent: DNG.

Ballycullen Gate, Ballycullen, Dublin 24. Three- and four-bed detached and semidetached houses launch in May. Agent: DNG.

Rathbeale Road, Swords, Co Dublin. Four-bed semidetached and detached houses to launch later this year. Agent: DNG.

Affordable Purchase Scheme homes at Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5, will launch soon
Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5

Oscar Traynor Woods, Coolock, Dublin 5. (Affordable Purchase Scheme.) Total of 57 one-, two- and three-bed homes to launch soon. Agent: DNG.

Priory Fields, Skerries, Co Dublin. (Affordable Purchase Scheme.) One-bed apartments and two- and three-bed duplexes to launch soon. Agent: DNG.

Bridgemont, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15. A total of 26 three- and four-bed semidetached houses to launch in April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Parkwest Pointe, Park West, Dublin 12. A total of 50 one-, two- and three- bed apartments to launch in summer. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Beaufield Mews, Stillorgan, Co Dublin. A total of 30 one-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Sandymount Place, Sandymount, Dublin 4. A total of 14 one-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch in April. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Heron’s Lock, Lucan, Co Dublin. A total of 30 two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed houses to launch in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Cedarmount, Mount Anville, Dublin 14. Apartments and houses to launch in summer. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Mabestown Wood, Dublin Road, Malahide, Co Dublin. Houses to launch in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Auburn Woods, Malahide, Co Dublin. Four-bed houses to launch in April. Agent: Knight Frank.

Rockville Manor, Dublin 18. One-, two- and three-bed apartments, duplexes, midterrace and semidetached houses to launch in spring. Agent: Kelly Walsh.

Watson Place, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16. Four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Kelly Walsh.

Kildare

Pairc Na Manach, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Houses and duplexes available. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and DNG Doyle. Price: from €290,000.

Coach Road Meadows, Clane, Co Kildare. A total of 52 one- and two-bed apartments available. Joint agent: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. Price: from €315,000.

Meadow Mill, Athy, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €355,000.

Cearbhall Court, Naas, Co Kildare. One-bed houses, three-bedroom duplexes and three-bed terraced houses available. Agent: Lisney. Price range: €375,000-€495,000.

Magee Quarter, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and terraced houses available, and four-bed plus study semidetached and detached houses available. Price range: €380,000-€560,000.

Three-bed terraced homes are now on sale at Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare, from €390,000
Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare

Stradowe Meadows, Athy, Co Kildare. Three-bed midterrace houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Coonan New Homes. Price: from €390,000.

The Bawnogues, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Two-bed duplexes and three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €415,000.

Stonehaven, Naas, Co Kildare. Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes, terraces and semidetached houses and four-bed end-terrace and semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Knight Frank & CME. Price range: €460,000-€665,000.

Grattan Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €465,000.

Marmion Walk, Clane, Co Kildare. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price range: €485,000-€540,000.

St Farnan’s Close, Prosperous, Co Kildare. Houses now selling off plans. Agent: Coonan New Homes and Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly. Price: from €475,000.

Whitesland, Rathbride Road, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Three-bed terraced and semidetached houses and four-bed detached houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty. Price: from €500,000.

Four-bedroom semidetached house at Tipperstown Walk, Tipper Road, Naas, Co Kildare, from €740,000
Tipperstown Walk, Tipper Road, Naas, Co Kildare

Tipperstown Walk, Naas, Co Kildare. Three-bed terraces, four-bed semidetached houses and five-bed attached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-bed houses from €510,000; four-bed houses from €740,000; and five-bed houses from €840,000.

Ard Na Páirce Theas, Kildare Town, Co Kildare. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes and Sherry Fitzgerald. Price: from €520,000.

Harpur Lane, Leixlip, Co Kildare. A total of eight three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €525,000- €640,000.

Millerstown, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald. Price: from €565,000.

Kilwoghan Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €635,000.

Curragh Farm, Newbridge, Co Kildare. One-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes to launch later this year. Agent: Savills.

Oldtown Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare. A total of 61 two- and three-bed houses to launch in autumn. Joint agents: Lisney and Coonan Property.

Barton Grange, Straffan, Co Kildare. Five-bed detached houses to launch in the future. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes & CME.

Meadow View, Maynooth, Co Kildare. One- and two-bed houses and three- and four-bed houses to launch in the future. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes & Hooke & MacDonald.

Glencarrig, Celbridge, Co Kildare. Three- and four-bed houses to launch in the future. Agent: Coonan New Homes.

Barracksfield West, Naas, Co Kildare. Thirty two- and three-bed affordable apartments and duplexes to launch this year. Agent: Lisney.

Wicklow

A selection of one-bed apartments and three-bed semidetached homes are now on sale at Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow
Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow

Hawks Bay, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. One-bed apartments and three-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: one-beds from €345,000 and three-beds from €525,000.

Lorrin Lodge, Rathnew, Co Wicklow. A total of 11 two-, three- and four-bed plus study houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dooley & Poynton Auctioneers. Price range: €470,000-€575,000.

Alderwood at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €470,000.

Mariners Point, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow. Four-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Forkin Earls. Price: from €535,000.

Bellevue Rise, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-bed bungalows and four-bed semidetached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €565,000.

Churchlands, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Three-bed duplexes available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €580,000.

Fontenoy Place, Strand Road, Bray, Co Wicklow. Two- and three-bed penthouse apartments available. Agent: DNG. Price range: €650,000-€975,000.

Convent Place, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Four-bed semidetached and five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: four-beds from €750,000 and five-beds from €935,000.

Homes at Silver Vale in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, range from €795,000-€1.375m
Silver Vale in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

Silver Vale, Cookstown Road, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. A total of 10 three- and four-bed semidetached houses and four- and five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald. Price range: €795,000-€1.375m.

Merlin’s Way, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Four- and five-bed detached houses available. Agent: DNG. Price: from €1.625m.

Oakmount at Altidore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow. Three-, four- and five-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Holly Hill, Delgany, Co Wicklow. Two-bed bungalows, two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes to launch in March. Agent: Hooke & MacDonald.

Dargle Demesne, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses to launch later this year. Agent: Knight Frank.

Ballycomyn, Blessington, Co Wicklow. Houses to launch in the future. Agent: Coonan New Homes.

Meath

Talbot Retirement Village, Summerhill, Co Meath. Two- and three-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €345,000.

Ballycarn Lodge, Enfield, Co Meath. Two-bed terraced bungalows available. Joint agents: Knight Frank and Ed Carey Property. Price range: €380,000- €400,000.

Cherryvalley Park, Rathmolyon, Co Meath. A total of 20 three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan Property. Price range: €430,000-€465,000.

Prices start at €455,000 in Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath
Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath

Johnstown Demesne, Enfield, Co Meath. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €455,000.

The Willows, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath. A total of 20 three- and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Dillon Auctioneers. Price range: €460,000-€500,000.

Wellfield, Ratoath, Co Meath. Three-bed semidetached and detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank. Price range: €490,000-€520,000.

Limebrook, Navan, Co Meath. A total of 30 two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch in May. Joint agents Hooke & MacDonald and T&J Gavigan.

Beaufort, Navan, Co Meath. Houses, duplexes and apartments to be released later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Oakfield, Dunboyne, Co Meath. Three-and four-bed houses, duplexes and apartments to launch soon. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and Dillon Marshall.

Loughmore Wood, Killeen Castle, Dunsany, Co Meath. Five-bed detached houses available. Agent: Coonan New Homes. Price: from €1.15m.

Cork

Convent View, Blackrock Villas, Cork. Studios and one-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €233,000.

Rose Hill, Mallow, Co Cork. One-bed apartments and two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: one-beds from €225,000, two-beds from €330,000 and three-beds from €370,000.

The View, Castletreasure, Douglas, Co Cork. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: one-beds from €265,000 and two-beds from €340,000.

Rahan View, Mallow, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Price: from €320,000.

Longview, Ballyvolane, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: two-beds from €335,000, three-beds from €415,000.

A selection of two-, three- and four-bed houses will be available at Broom Heights, Midleton, Co Cork
Broom Heights, Midleton, Co Cork

Broom Heights, Midleton, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Cronin Wall Properties. Price: from €370,000.

Lakeview, Midleton Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan. Price: from €415,000.

Arderrow, Ballyvolane, Cork. Three-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €427,500.

Harbour Heights, Rochestown Road, Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €460,000.

Ard Aoibhinn, Innishannon, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €465,000.

Cúl Na Gréine, Bandon, Co Cork. Four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Brennan Busteed Auctioneers. Price: from €475,000.

The Orchard, Rochestown Road, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €500,000.

Millboro, Kerry Pike, Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €500,000.

Show homes at Bayly, Douglas, Co Cork, start at €500,000
Bayly, Douglas, Co Cork

Bayly, Castletreasure, Douglas, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-bed houses from €500,000 and four-bed houses from €550,000.

Avila, Convent Garden, Kinsale, Co Cork. One-, two- and three- bed apartments available. Agent: Savills. Price: one-beds from €575,000, two-beds from €750,000.

Foxwarren, Moneygourney, Cork. Four- and five-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: from €980,000.

Garden View, Blackrock Villas, Cork. One-, two- and three-bed apartments to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Hunters Grove, Midlelon, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.

Park Laurence, Kinsale, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Woodfield, Ballincollig, Cork. Two- and three-bed houses set to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Dunkettle, Glanmire, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Carrignalee, Shanakiel, Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed apartments, townhouses and duplexes to launch soon. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Estuary Ridge, Kinsale, Co Cork. Three- and four-bed bungalows and four-bed detached houses to launch this year. Joint agents: Savills and Sheehy Brothers.

Hermitage Farm, Model Farm Road, Cork. Four- and five-bed houses to launch soon. Joint agents: Savills and Coholan Downing.

Heathfield, Ballincollig, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.

Elmbury, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork. Two-, three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.

Carleton, Douglas, Cork. Three- and four-bed houses to launch soon. Agent: Savills.

Nationwide

Cornamaddy Court, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: DNG. Pricing from €355,000.

Greville Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Three- and four-bed houses available. Agent: Savills. Price: three-beds from €375,000 and four-beds from €450,000.

Plovers Wood, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Three- and four-bed houses to launch later this year. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Ballinderry Gardens, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Three- and four-bed houses selling off plans. Joint agents: Coonan New Homes and Egan Auctioneers.

Cnocán na Craoibhe, Clybaun Road, Galway. One- and two-bed apartments available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €340,000-€400,000.

Garrán Choill Darach, Oranmore, Co Galway. Two-bed midterrace houses and three-bed midterrace houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €450,000-€489,500.

Cnoc an Chaisleain, Oranmore, Co Galway. Three- and four-bed semidetached and four-bed detached houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price range: €485,000-€650,000.

Prices start from €395,000 at Usher's Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth
Usher's Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth

Usher’s Mill, Drogheda, Co Louth. Three- and four-bed houses available. Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald and Sherry FitzGerald Lannon. Price: from €395,000.

Gort Mell, Drogheda, Co Louth. Two-bed terraced houses, three-bedroom end-terrace and semidetached houses and four-bed detached houses available. Agent: Knight Frank.

Millers Hill, Killenard, Co Laois. Three- and four-bed semidetached and detached houses to launch in spring. Agent: Kelly Walsh. Price range: €400,000-€575,000.

An Lochán, Portlaoise, Co Laois. Three-bed semidetached and detached houses and four-bed semidetached houses available. Price range: €410,000-€460,000.

Scotts Avenue, Tullamore, Co Offaly. A total of 12 three-bed midterrace and four-bed semidetached houses available. Joint agents: Hooke & MacDonald and Leahy Auctioneers. Price range €375,000-€440,000.

An Tobar, Patrickswell, Co Limerick. Three-bed houses available. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald. Price: from €445,000.

Fermoyle Manor, Killinierin, Co Wexford. Four-bed detached houses available. Joint agents: Savills and Mooney Property. Price: from €685,000.

Bishop’s Lough, Bonnettstown Road, Co Kilkenny. Three- and four-bed detached, semidetached and terraced houses to launch later this year. Joint agent: Savills and Donohoe Town & Country.

