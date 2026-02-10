Residential

What will €575,000 buy in Terenure and Co Kildare?

A detached four-bed overlooking the Curragh Plains or a three-bed end-terrace home in Terenure

Thornton Lodge, Ballysax, Co Kildare
Jessica Doyle
Tue Feb 10 2026 - 05:001 MIN READ

Country

€575,000, Byrne Malone

This detached four-bedroom house sits across from the Curragh Plains with panoramic views of its vast, green expanse. It is within a 15-minute drive of both Newbridge and Kildare towns for shopping and entertainment as well as rail links. It is eight minutes from the Curragh Racecourse. Although Ber-exempt, the home, which extends to 218sq m (2,347sq ft), is fully insulated. It is well presented with spacious grounds and a modern kitchen and bathrooms.

  • Plus: Peaceful setting close to towns
  • Minus: It’s a drive to the shops
Three-bed end-terrace home
Town

195 Corrib Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W

€575,000, Mullery O’Gara

This three-bedroom end-terrace home benefits from a south-facing rear aspect and a garage with rear access. It is about a five-minute drive from Terenure and Rathgar. The property was built in 1955 and extends to 94sq m (1,012sq ft). It comprises an entrance porch, a livingroom, a sunroom and a galley kitchen with dining area. There is also a shower room and WC on the ground floor. There are three bedrooms upstairs, of which one is en suite. The home is in good condition and would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. Ber C3

  • Plus: Great location with south-facing back garden
  • Minus: Interiors are dated in parts
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
