What will €245,000 buy in Co Cork and Dublin 17?

This former Garda station in Ballyfeard, Co Cork, is in need of complete renovation

Country

Former Garda station, Ballyfeard, Co Cork

AMV €245,000, ERA Downey McCarthy

This former Garda station in Ballyfeard, Co Cork, provides an interesting prospect for a potential buyer looking for a renovation project. Extending to 131sq m (1,410sq ft), the property is laid out over two storeys, with three rooms suitable to be converted into bedrooms. The back garden extends to to 0.13 of an acre. It is about 8.5km southwest of Carrigaline and 5km north of Nohoval Cove, on the coast. Kinsale is about 11km away and you could reach Cork city in about 35 minutes. Ber G

Plus: A substantial home with character

A substantial home with character Minus: Requires complete renovation

Town

Apartment 172 Burnell Square, Dublin 17, is in a well-maintained development off the Malahide Road

172 Burnell Square, Mayne River Way, Northern Cross, Malahide Road, Dublin 17

€245,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This turnkey one-bed, third-floor apartment is in a well-maintained development. Extending to 45sq m (484sq ft), it has a kitchen area opening into the living/dining area. The living area has French doors out to a sheltered balcony that has wooden decking flooring. The double bedroom and bathroom sit off the hallway. Burnell Square is a 10-minute walk from Clarehall shopping centre and a 10-minute drive from Dublin Airport. The 15 bus stops nearby, with journeys of about 30 minutes to Connolly station in Dublin city centre. Ber B3