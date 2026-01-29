Upgraded Victorian terrace on Garville Road in Rathgar

Address : 10 Garville Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Price : €1,500,000 Agent : DNG

Number 10 Garville Road, Rathgar, is a small Victorian-era terraced house that has a lot to offer prospective buyers looking to get established in this prestigious suburb of Dublin. The house, built in the 1860s, has been maintained in excellent condition over the past 160 years, and the owner, who grew up here, completely upgraded the property in 2015, putting in insulation and new double-glazed windows. The house is Ber-exempt, but the upgrade brought it to a B3 Ber rating; just recently, the Ber rating was rechecked, and it remains a B3.

The original timber floors are still there and in pristine condition; the owner put insulation under the floors and was delighted to find that the joists beneath were bone dry and in near-perfect nick. Similarly, when the roof was being insulated, there was no sign of leaks or rain damage.

The owners also refurbished the open-plan kitchen, dining and family area in the downstairs return. This has large windows looking out to the side and bringing in light, and glazed double doors from the family area – which was built in 1979 on the original footprint – lead out to a south-facing garden and patio; as you enter the front of the house, you get a good sightline all the way out to the back garden.

The long hallway leads in to two decent-sized reception rooms, one facing to the front and the other looking out to the back. Both have high ceilings, feature fireplaces and large sash windows; the attractive front-room fireplace is from the 1940s but blends in well with the period features. The decorative cornicing is in superb condition.

A lovely feature archway leads to the inner hallway; on one side is a guest loo, with handy cloak cupboard and storage on the other.

There are three double bedrooms upstairs; the principal bedroom to the front spans the entire width of the house, with a high ceiling and two large sash windows. The second bedroom looks out to the back of the house; both have high ceilings and feature fireplaces. The third bedroom is to the back, and has an en suite shower room. The family bathroom is also on this level.

The south-facing back garden has a large patio for outdoor relaxation, and to the side of the kitchen/dining/living area is ample raised bedding for a prospective new owners’ favourite plants. To the end of the garden is a large shed, which is ripe for turning into a home office or gym.

There is off-street parking to the front of the house – a welcome feature in this busy neighbourhood – and there’s no shortage of public transport options in this area between Rathgar Road and Rathmines Road. Rathgar, Rathmines and Terenure villages are all within easy reach, along with parks and primary and secondary schools.

Number 10 Garville Road, Rathgar, measures 157sq m (1,690sq ft) and is for sale through DNG, seeking €1.5 million.