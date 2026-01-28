New four-bed homes for sale at boutique scheme beside Naas racecourse

Address : Tipperstown Walk, Naas, Co Kildare Price : €740,000 Agent : Savills

The first homes at a new boutique development have been launched to the market beside the racecourse in Naas, Co Kildare.

Tipperstown Walk by the Lydon Group will have 55 homes in total when complete, including three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, with 27 of those released last weekend. Selling through Savills, there are seven four-bedroom homes still available in the first-phase release.

The asking prices of homes at the scheme are pitched above the thresholds for first-time-buyer subsidy schemes, namely the Help to Buy and First Home schemes, so they are more likely to attract existing homeowners looking to scale up.

The four-bedroom houses are semidetached and extend to 160sqm (1,722sq ft) over three floors, with asking prices starting from €740,000. They feature a livingroom on the ground floor with an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space to the rear, along with a loo and utility room. Two double bedrooms (one of which is en suite), a single bedroom and the bathroom occupy the first floor, while there is an en suite double bedroom suite on the top floor.

Four-bedroom house: hallway

Four-bedroom house: livingroom

Four-bedroom house: kitchen

Four-bedroom house: kitchen

Four-bedroom house: living area

Four-bedroom house: main bedroom

Four-bedroom house: bathroom

Four-bedroom house: back garden

The date of the next release at Tipperstown Walk has yet to be confirmed but selling agent Ben Goldsmith predicts it is likely to be in late spring or early summer.

As well as more four-bedroom houses, the second release will also include mid- and end-terrace three-beds and detached five-beds.

The three-bedroom terraced houses extend to about 105sq m (1,130sq ft), with asking prices starting from €510,000. They are laid out with a kitchen to the front and a livingroom to the rear of the ground floor, along with a downstairs loo and a utility room. An en suite main bedroom, a second double bedroom, a single bedroom and the bathroom occupy the first floor.

The five-bedroom detached houses extend to 180sq m (1,938sq ft) over three floors and comprise an additional single bedroom to the four-bedroom iteration on the first floor and added storage space on the second. Asking prices for these homes start from €840,000.

The homes at Tipperstown Walk are fitted with contemporary kitchens by QK, with quartz countertops, and kitchen appliances are included when contracts are signed within 28 days. Sanitary ware and tiling of wet areas are included in bathrooms.

The homes have an A2 energy rating with an air-to-water heat pump system and mechanical air ventilation.

Tipperstown Walk is a 10-minute drive from Naas town centre where there are pubs, cafes, restaurants, shops and the Moat theatre. There is also a cinema just outside the town.

For commuters to Dublin city, Sallins and Naas train station is a 15-minute drive away, with regular 35-minute services to Dublin Heuston. The scheme is also within a 30-minute drive of Newbridge, the Curragh racecourse, Kildare town and Kildare Village.