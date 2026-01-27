New homes for sale at ‘age-friendly-living’ development in Co Meath

Address : Talbot, Summerhill, Co Meath Price : €345,000 Agent : Coonan Property

When one pictures a retirement village, it is difficult not to conjure an image of sun-seeking Americans living it up in Florida. Growing old in Ireland, by contrast, has rarely been presented as a particularly glamorous prospect. As a country, we have not been especially adept at selling the so-called golden years. Yet there are signs that this is beginning to change as developers start to cater more thoughtfully for this growing cohort.

Talbot in Summerhill, Co Meath, is being marketed as “age-friendly living” and aims to offer a new housing option for downsizers. To purchase a home in the development, buyers must be over the age of 55 or have a certified medical need. The scheme was launched last autumn and has reached the stage where showhouses are open for interested parties to view.

When complete, Talbot will comprise a total of 70 homes, along with two designated community buildings. Full planning permission has also been granted for a nursing home within the grounds.

The development will predominantly consist of two-bedroom houses, with a smaller number of one- and three-bedroom homes coming in the next phase.

All properties are A2-rated and laid out on a single level. Specifications include air-to-water heat pumps, mechanical ventilation systems, fully fitted kitchens, large walk-in showers and wardrobes in the bedrooms.

Two-bed midterrace houses measure 80sq m (862sq ft) and are priced at €345,000, while end-terrace two-bedroom properties are slightly larger at 86sq m (922sq ft), with prices starting from €375,000.

Buyers in the first phase are expected to be in situ by the summer. It’s a case of all hands on deck on the site, with every effort being made by developer Lydon to complete subsequent phases as swiftly as possible, with the aim of minimising disruption and avoiding a scenario where residents find themselves living amid prolonged construction activity.

Set on a landscaped 10-acre site, the scheme will include a walking path that runs through the entire development. A separate pathway is also being constructed to connect residents directly to Summerhill village, which is just a five-minute walk away. The communal buildings will be owned collectively by residents through the management company, allowing their use to be agreed and shaped by the community itself.

Summerhill is a 40-minute drive from Dublin on a good day and is served by a regular bus route through the village. Located between Trim and Kilcock, it is a busy little town that is centred on a village green and offering a range of everyday amenities including a primary care centre, hair salon, pharmacy, shops, cafes and a pub.