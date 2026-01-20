Elegant split-level villa on Sarsfield Street in Phibsborough for €695,000

Address : 8 Sarsfield Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €695,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

It was the period features and split-level layout that attracted the owner to her home at number 8 Sarsfield Street in Phibsborough when she bought it more than 20 years ago.

With a background in architecture, the owner was keen to find a home with character and good bones that she could step into and design to her taste. She also appreciated the deceptive spaciousness of the split-level villa, with the house encompassing a grand reception room to the front and expanding over two levels at the rear.

It has the added bonus of a 10m-long garden, which is a blank canvas ripe for planting, or indeed space in which to extend the property if desired, subject to planning permission.

The location was highly convenient for the owner when she worked in the city centre, as O’Connell Street is a 15-minute walk away and it’s less than 10 minutes from the green-line Luas stop at Broadstone. Now that she has pivoted her career to teaching creative writing online, she is hoping to move to the country or coast for a slower pace, putting this city-adjacent home on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €695,000.

Although the owner has lived in Phibsborough for more than two decades, she says it has managed to maintain a community atmosphere in that time and adds that it offers a great mix of old and new: from the long-standing pubs to newer top-notch cafes.

Sarsfield Street is lined with trees, providing a lovely indication of the changing seasons. You enter the terraced home up two steps into a hall with high ceilings and original wooden floors underfoot. The livingroom is on the right with the lofty ceilings accentuated by picture railings. An original cast-iron fireplace is central and the retained sash windows frame the street nicely.

The kitchen sits at the end of the hall with grey floor tiles and white cabinets with a wooden countertop. The room is bright thanks to the south-facing aspect to the rear of the house. Next to the kitchen has been described by the agent as a third bedroom, but has been used as a bright office space for the owner, where she has her papers and paraphernalia well organised.

Like many homes of this type, the shower room is located past a lobby beyond the kitchen. There are also block-built sheds for storage in the spacious garden.

On the first floor, both bedrooms are good-sized doubles, each with a cast-iron fireplace and wooden floors.

A new combi boiler has recently been fitted; however, the period home has an F Ber rating. Replacing or double-glazing the original sash windows would likely improve the home’s heat retention. The property has pedestrian access to the rear and on-street disc parking.