Detached home with rolling countyside views in Blessington for €795,000

Though first founded in 1667, the Wicklow village of Blessington saw a surge in its population between 2002 and 2016, when the number of inhabitants rose from 2,509 to more than 5,520. Back then, demand for the picturesque village, famous for its location on the Poulaphouca Reservoir or, as it’s locally known, the Blessington Lakes, increased and it became a more attractive spot for those who wanted easy access to the outdoors while also being near Dublin.

Situated on an elevated one-acre site on Lamb Hill, Sunrise View is a four-bedroom detached bungalow extending to 219sq m (2,368sq ft).

The current owners took what was a 1970s home in need of full renovation, and with the assistance of architect Gordon Chisholm, who specialises in low-energy design, transformed the property by doubling its footprint and fully renovating its original form.

Completed in 2019, it now has four bedrooms – three of which are en suite doubles – a good-sized single bedroom and family bathroom, complete with a full-sized bath. A fine-sized utility is located in the bedroom wing, which makes a lot of sense, as this is where most of the laundry originates. Adjacent to the utility is a wall of storage, allowing the reimagined bungalow to be clutter-free.

In terms of reception areas, the property now has two – a formal livingroom and large kitchen/dining/living area, both of which were designed to maximise the views, which are a real selling point of this detached home.

Aerial perspective of Sunrise View

Main entrance and spacious hall

Formal living room enjoys dramatic views

Its elevated position captures sweeping mountain views and, as its name Sunrise View suggests, it has dramatic vistas, with vivid orange and pink hues across the morning skyline. Far-reaching vistas take in Kippure mountain and the Sally Gap, and its location is a gateway to the Wicklow Mountains, making it an ideal base for those who enjoy an active lifestyle, with everything from hiking, sailing, horse riding and golf available.

A further selling point is its new A3 energy rating, which was achieved with the installation of triple glazed windows, high-performance doors, underfloor heating, an Ochsner air source heat pump and state-of-the-art insulation.

Its light-filled interiors maximise the views thanks to the addition of patio doors that open out to a paved terrace, allowing a seamless divide between indoor and outdoor for entertaining in summer months.

Kitchen/dining area with panoramic views

Kitchen

Open plan kitchen/dining/living space

The owners, who are moving closer to family, have enjoyed their seven years at Sunrise View and say it offers the perfect balance between working in the city and enjoying evenings and weekends in their rural retreat. Located 6km from Blessington village itself, which has an array of shops, cafes restaurants, pubs and leisure facilities, the property, which is about a 40-minute drive from the capital, has a bus stop at the end of the hill, and this Route 65 bus should have you on Dame Street in Dublin within the hour.

For families there’s a good selection of educational options, including St Brigid’s National School in Manor Kilbride, Blessington Educate Together and Gaelscoil na Lochanna. Private schools such as Newbridge College, Clongowes Wood, Terenure and Wesley Colleges are all accessible within commuting distance.

The property has three double en-suite bedrooms and a good-sized single bedroom

A terrace lies off the reception rooms

Sunrise at the property

Outside, occupying an acre, the gardens have landscaped lawns flanking a private driveway, while a detached and insulated garage is suited to a home gym, office or workshop.

Offering the best of both worlds, this rural A-rated four-bedroom retreat within commuting distance of the capital is on the market with Savills seeking €795,000.