What will €195,000 buy in Italy, France, Spain, the US and Roscommon?

Italy: Arezzo

If you’re in the market for something authentic, you could do worse than a Tuscan stone property in the birthplace of Michelangelo. In the village of Caprese Michelangelo, which is known for its restaurants and stunning views, is Il Focolare, which is laid out over two floors and fully renovated. It has a livingroom, kitchen, diningroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there are large gardens to the front and rear.

Ballintubber: Roscommon

Just 5km from the village of Ballintubber in Co Roscommon is this renovated farmhouse, set on a on a 0.18 hectare (0.44-acre) site. Surrounded by countryside, the house has a floor area of 80sq m (861sq ft), with accommodation consisting of a newly fitted kitchen, livingroom with stove, bathroom and utility area on the ground floor, and two bedrooms upstairs. It is in good condition but comes with an F Ber rating so may require upgrades.

France: Najac

Townhouse in Najac, France

Located in the central square of Najac village is this charming 18th century property that has original features such as a bread oven and open fireplace. With a living area of 136sq m (1,464sq ft), the house has a diningroom/kitchen, livingroom, bathroom and pantry on the ground floor. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a shower room, and there is a basement cellar. There is a large terrace off the livingroom at the back of the property and a balcony to the front. To top it off, all the village’s bars, restaurants and markets are just outside the door.

The US: Chicago

Residential property in West Pullman, Chicago

No 12752 S Wallace Street is in the West Pullman neighbourhood of Chicago. The colonial-style three-bedroom house is on a quiet residential street and has a living space of 117sqm (1,263sq ft). Inside there is a kitchen, livingroom, three bedrooms, two bathroom and a fully finished basement. The garden is lawned and there is a detached garage.

Spain: Valencia

Villa in Llíria, Valencia

While the interiors may need a bit of updating, this three-bedroom villa in Llíria would make a fine option as a holiday home as it is less than half an hour from Valencia airport. Set out over 155sq m (1,668sq ft), the house has a kitchen, livingroom, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside is a large garden with private swimming pool as well as an outdoor kitchen with a paella/barbecue area.