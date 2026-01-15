Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €350,000

1 Craiglands, Dalkey, Co Dublin

€775,000, Lansdowne Partnership

This end-terrace mews-style home looks deceivingly small from the front, but extends to 104sq m (1,119sq ft), encompassing three bedrooms. You enter the home via an entrance hall that flows into a bright double-height kitchen/dining space, beyond which is the living area. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom in the opposite wing of the ground floor, with the en suite main bedroom on the first floor. It is within walking distance of the village and the 40 Foot swimming spot. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

8 Glencairn Lawn, The Gallops, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

€795,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bed, three-bathroom semidetached home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac beside a large communal green. It features a paved driveway to the front and a southwest-facing back garden. Extending to 117sq m (1,259sq ft), the home features modern interiors with an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom to the rear with sleek fittings. There is a guest loo on the ground floor and two doubles (the main is en suite), a single bedroom and the main bathroom on the first floor. Ber A3

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

178 Lymewood Mews, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

€350,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bedroom apartment is on the third floor, facing south, overlooking the communal green area. The home is in move-in-ready condition, with a spacious living area that opens on to a large sheltered balcony through glazed doors. It is laid out with an open-plan living/dining space with the kitchen nestled in a corner alcove. There are two double bedrooms (the main is en suite) and a bathroom with a full bath. There is secure underground parking. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

21 Dodder Road Lower, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€850,000, Mullery O’Gara

This charming three-bed end-terrace dates back to the 1930s and is located along the Dodder Greenway, offering walking and cycle paths. It has a lawned garden to the front and a south-facing back garden bordered by mature trees. Extending to 119sq m (1,281sq ft), the home is in good condition but would benefit from a modern refresh. It will likely require energy upgrades to improve the F Ber.

On view: By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

16 Burrowfield Road, Sutton, Dublin 13

€825,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This extended four-bed semidetached home extends to 190sq m (2,045sq ft) and features a converted en suite attic room. As well as a driveway to the front, there is a 160ft-long south facing garden offering plenty of scope to home-grow herbs and vegetables. The house is a short walk from amenities including Sutton train station and Burrow Beach. The home has been well looked after and prospective owners could move in and modernise interiors as they go. Ber C2