Well-designed three-bed townhouse in Ballsbridge for €1.1m

Address : 12 Emerald Cottages, Grand Canal Street Upper, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €1,100,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

View this property on MyHome.ie

Five modernist-style townhouses, called Emerald Cottages, sit tucked away behind Grand Canal Street in Ballsbridge. They were built in 2022 by developer Michael Blaney, who specialises in boutique, high-end developments.

No 12 Emerald Cottages, an end-terrace home and what was the showhouse, is being brought to market by Owen Reilly seeking €1.1 million. It’s a three-storey, three-bedroom home with three bathrooms and an area of 140sq m (1506sq ft). It is exceptionally well-designed, with a host of innovative features and an A2 Ber.

A car port with EV charging sits underneath the house, and the front door opens on to a long hallway that connects to the back garden. The stairwell has battens of beech wood that naturally draw the eye upwards, and under the stairs is an impressive array of storage space, including a vented area for laundry appliances.

Entrance hall with feature staircase

Living area with media unit

Dining area

A large double bedroom and a wet room make up the rest of the ground floor and the back garden backs on to the high wall of the Dart line. Triple-glazed Rationel windows obviate any danger of being oppressed by the constant rumblings of trains going by; the sound barely penetrates the long, wide, dual aspect kitchen and living area that occupies the entire first floor.

It’s a great space, with engineered herringbone oak floors, a Kube kitchen, silestone counters on the units and the large island, while a vast window facing southwest floods the room with light. Storage is comprehensive, taking up the rest of the wall once the kitchen ends, and a feature media wall breaks up the long run of units. At either end of the room, slightly taller than the other floors at 2.7m (adding to its sense of spaciousness), are two niches – one is laid out as a study nook, the other as a hidden utility or store.

First floor living area

Kitchen

Beech stairs with a beech handrail lead up to the final floor, which has two double bedrooms and two en suites. The first bedroom on this level overlooks the back garden and has great views over the surrounding area of Grand Canal Dock from an oriel window that is zinc-clad and has an opaque panel that ensures privacy. Its en suite is roomy, with a full bath and shower and a handsome stone mosaic tile.

The main bedroom overlooks the street and faces south. It has an en suite and also a great walk-in wardrobe concealed behind sliding doors. All of the bathrooms feature ware by Sonas, heated towel rails and illuminated mirrors.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Ground floor bedroom

As well as its high-end style and meticulous attention to detail and finish, the location is unbeatable.

The Dart station is a two-minute walk away, and it takes 20 minutes to walk into the city centre. If the coast is calling, Sandymount Strand is 20 minutes in the other direction. Ballsbridge is a five-minute walk away, with coffee shops, restaurants and pubs, such as Paulies, the Old Spot, Slatterys, Lotts & Co and Avoca located nearby.

Main bedroom en suite

En suite for second bedroom