What will €895,000 buy in Carlow and Dublin 4?

Timber Lodge, Kilbrannish, Bunclody, Co Carlow

€895,000, Quinn Property

Built in 2015, Timber Lodge is a 635sq m (6.835sq ft) property sitting on 4.57 acres. One expansive room flows into the next in this sprawling property, which is filled with light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and doors throughout the ground floor. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms over the two storeys in the house, which is designed around a large, sheltered patio in the centre. It is 7km from Bunclody, is surrounded by lush pastures and a dedicated gallop. Ber B2

Plus Unobstructed countryside views

Minus Large pieces of furniture will be required to fill the rooms

5 Harmony Court, Donnybrook

5 Harmony Court, Harmony Avenue, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

€895,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Number 5 Harmony Court is just one of seven houses in this small scheme off Eglinton Road. The 121sq m (1,302sq ft) property is in mint condition after a recent update. To the right of the hall on the ground floor is the livingroom, which has double doors into the diningroom. The kitchen is at the back of the house with a sunroom to the side. Upstairs are two bedrooms at the front, a bathroom and the main bedroom with en suite spanning the width of the house at the back. Ber C3

Plus The attic is suitable for conversion

Minus There is no dedicated parking space