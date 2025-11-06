Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare

32 Corrib Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W

€595,000, DNG

This three-bedroom terraced home comes to the market in a great location. It is behind a gated front yard and extends to 92sq m (990sq ft), with a sittingroom to the front of the ground floor and a kitchen and dining area to the rear, as well as the bathroom off the hall. The biggest selling point of this home is likely to be its 75ft-long lawned back garden, offering potential to extend, subject to planning permission. Ber D1

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

105 Shandon Park, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

€850,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This end-of-terrace period redbrick comes to market in leafy Shandon Park, walking distance from the Luas green-line stop at Phibsborough. The home, extending to 125sq m, was renovated in 2019 and features a spacious kitchen and living area to the rear. It has a south-facing rear garden that features a patio and lawn, as well as a spacious garage. The attic space has also been converted, and offers plenty of storage. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

5 Le Hunt House, Brennanstown, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

€445,000, DNG

This two-bed ground-floor apartment comes to the market in walk-in condition. It extends to 84sq m (904sq ft) and comprises an open-plan kitchen and dining area and a livingroom along with two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a separate shower room. It has a spacious private terrace to the rear and access to communal gardens. It is a five-minute drive from Cornelscourt Shopping Centre and just off the N11 quality bus corridor. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Tangwystyll, Turnings Upper, Straffan

€825,000, Sherry FitzGerald Reilly

This four-bedroom detached home sits on 0.6 of an acre in Straffan, close to The K Club golf resort. The property extends to 180sq m (1,938sq ft) and was built in 2009. It features an air-to-water heating system, wood flooring, underfloor heating and mature lawned grounds. The M7 and M4 are a short drive away, as are Naas and Maynooth. Th home comprises a kitchen and dining area, a utility room, a study and a bedroom downstairs and a WC downstairs with three bedrooms upstairs. Ber B1

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

114 Lymewood Mews, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

€325,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This second-floor apartment features lift-access and a large balcony to the rear that overlooks expansive lawned grounds with mature trees. The two-bed apartment extends to 92sq m (850sq ft) and features a kitchen, dining and living area, two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a bathroom. It is a short drive from the M50. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie