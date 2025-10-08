Architect-designed three-bed townhouse in Portobello for €850,000

Address : 48 Arnott Street Portobello Dublin 8 Price : €850,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Built in 2010 at the end of Arnott Street in Portobello, this run of four terraced homes stands out in a street that is mostly split-level Victorian villas. Number 48 is a deceptively spacious three-bed home that, despite its tight site footprint, makes the most of its 116sq m (1,248sq ft) space thanks to a clever series of returns and half floors, culminating in a very cool rooftop terrace that may well help to seal the deal for buyers seeking a base in town.

Brought to the market by Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty seeking €850,000, it’s pretty much a perfect city pad, within easy walking distance of Camden Street and the Luas green-line stop on Harcourt Street, and a 10-minute walk to St Stephen’s Green. The property, designed by RKD Architects, is faced in red brick and an unusual dark grey zinc block-effect cladding.

The front door opens into a small lobby, while a spacious kitchen lies to the left with a large picture window overlooking Arnott Street. There’s a series of sleek black units under the window, room for a large dining table and chairs and another set of black units on the far wall, dramatically offset by a vibrant gold tile.

A half flight of stairs leads to a sunken sittingroom with an oak floor, painted a teal blue. The gas fire is set over a slate hearth, and niches either side of it are filled with shelves. This room is west facing, and French doors open on to a small courtyard, clad in cedar wood, with handy built-in seating.

Kitchen

Sittingroom with access to courtyard

The first bedroom is on a return and each floor has a full bathroom. The bathroom at this level has a large bath along with black-and-white tiling. It makes for a calm, neutral space.

The main bedroom is on the first floor, and like the kitchen below it, it has a large picture window and is flooded with light. A bank of wardrobes sits in the hall outside and there’s a dressing area linking the bedroom and another smart bathroom with black-and-white tiles on the walls and a cream porcelain tile on the floor. On the next floor is another bedroom and separate bathroom. This would be perfect as a guest room, or indeed as a possible short-term let.

Main bedroom

En-suite bathroom for main bedroom

Second bedroom

Third bedroom

Bathroom

The roof of this B3 Ber-rated property has a rather nice roof terrace, which offers great views across the city and of the Dublin Mountains in the distance. The skyline from here is punctuated by the old tawny yellow chimney of the Meath Hospital. It makes for a striking visual feature for the terrace, which is spacious enough for a large table and benches, a barbecue, a couple of sun loungers and even a composter. The zinc cladding used on the house’s exterior continues here and really adds to the design of a space that’s sure to impress guests when entertaining.

Roof Terrace

The owner, who is relocating to live closer to family, has thoroughly enjoyed living here, and highlights the quick walk to town, the abundance of great cafes and restaurants in the area such as Bibi’s, Alma’s and the Fumbally, along with some great yoga studios in Portobello.