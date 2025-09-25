New three- and four-bed terraced homes at Cherrywood from €755,000

Address : Dolmen Lane, Brennanstown, Cherrywood, Dublin 18 Price : €775,000 Agent : Knight Frank

Knight Frank has launched a selection of new three- and four-bed mid- and end-terrace homes in the fast-growing suburb of Brennanstown in South Dublin, with a further launch planned later this autumn of two- and three-bed duplexes.

It’s all part of a wider vision by developers Evara – formerly known as Quintain – for a new community in the area, located between the M50 and N11, with the Luas green line running through it and with Cherrywood Village at its heart.

Evara’s plan includes the Cherry Lane development, which has almost sold out, and Park Lane, which is launching this winter. All the developments are nestled among ample green spaces including Tully Park, Beckett Park and Ticknick Park, with a variety of schools, sports and childcare facilities, cafes and shops close by, and quick access to hiking and cycling trails in the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains, and swimming and water activities in Killiney, Dalkey and Sandycove.

Four-bed: livingroom

Four-bed: kitchen/dining/livingroom

Four-bed: kitchen/dining/livingroom

The three-storey houses in Dolmen Lane are designed by Mola Architecture, with a high-quality blend of brick and render on the exteriors, and well-crafted finishes in the interiors, including internal doors with satin-finish handles. The high-end contemporary kitchens by Bespace have quartz countertops, textured wooden cabinets and under-counter lighting, while the bathrooms and en suites have stylish sanitary ware and tiling, and the bedroom have fitted wardrobes.

All homes have high levels of roof, wall and floor insulation, double-glazed windows and doors by Munster Joinery, and are heated by an efficient air-to-water system. The Ber rating is A2.

Three-bed: livingroom

Three-bed: kitchen/diningroom

The three-bedroom houses measure from 131sq m (1,411sq ft) and are priced from €755,000; while the four-beds measure from 154sq m (1,658sq ft) and are priced from €855,000; for sale through Knight Frank.

The midterrace three-bed unit has an entrance hallway with open space beneath the stairs to put a console, seating area or workstation, and a guest loo off the hall.

To the front is the livingroom, and to the back is the open-plan kitchen/dining area, with a utility room adjoining, and glazed double doors out to the back garden.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and the main bathroom, while the second floor has the principal bedroom suite, with generous walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room. There’s also a wide lobby space on the second floor landing that would make an ideal study, home office or cosy lounge area.

Four-bed: main bedroom

The midterrace four-bed units have a livingroom, guest loo and large kitchen/dining/family area with a utility room downstairs. There are three bedrooms – two doubles (one with en suite) and a single – on the first floor, along with a family bathroom and a generous space on the landing to the front that could be used as a home office/study.

The second floor has a large main bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room with double wash-hand basins. There’s also an additional eaves storage space running the width of the house.

The kitchens have fully-fitted appliances including electric oven, induction hob, extractor fan, integrated fridge freezer and integrated dishwasher – subject to signing contracts within 28 days.