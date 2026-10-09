Victorian home with vibrant garden overlooking a leafy Dún Laoghaire square

Address : Fortrose, 23 Royal Terrace West, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €2,695,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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Royal Terrace West is a row of large Victorian houses built in the 1860s that overlook a leafy four-acre square in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. They were among the first and largest houses to be built on this square, and still exude a certain grandeur more than 150 years later. Wealthy merchants in the prosperous port town lived here, and there are still a few of the original hay sheds on the laneway running along the rear of the terrace, where horses were fed and stabled.

The owners of Fortrose, at number 23, bought it six years ago and their timing couldn’t have been better, as it had been renovated and refurbished by its previous owner, who engaged conservation architect Róisín Hanley to oversee the design. They therefore acquired a pristine period home that had been reconfigured for modern life while maintaining the elegance of a bygone age. Extending to 310sq m (3,337sq ft) and Ber exempt, 23 Royal Terrace West is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €2.695 million.

The only work the owners had to do was put their own stamp on the front and back gardens; as keen horticulturalists, they put skill and imagination into the design. The railed front garden features raised beds filled with reeds, hydrangea, lavender and tree ferns, while the superb west-facing back garden has a large Indian sandstone patio with steps up to a lawn surrounded by raised beds, and featuring giant echium, colourful Peruvian lilies and Victoria plum trees. Outdoor lighting beautifully illuminates the garden at night.

Inside, the scale of this fine home is clear to see, with high ceilings, wide hallways, spacious reception rooms and expansive living areas spread out over three floors and two returns. From the glazed front door, the sightline runs down the hallway, through a large livingroom and out to the lush plantings of the back garden.

The scope of the refurbishment is also clear to see, from the intricate cornicing and centre roses, to the wide-plank oak floors, to the contrasting light and dark grey paint on the walls. Most striking, though, is the way the rooms have been configured and connected to allow its residents to get the full benefit of every part of the house, with nowhere shut away or left unused.

The architect moved the kitchen from its traditional basement location up to the ground floor, turning the two main reception rooms on this level into an inviting open-plan kitchen/breakfast/diningroom, with a dual aspect looking out to the front and back gardens.

At the end of the hall is a large livingroom with recessed wood-burning stove and full-height glass doors leading out to the back garden and patio.

Upstairs on the first floor return, the architect blended a bedroom and the original bathroom into one big family bathroom, with a feature fireplace, bay window overlooking the back garden, and a cast-iron rolltop claw-on-ball bath.

Then we come to the formal drawingroom on the first floor, spanning the width of the house, with two big windows – one sash and one bay – giving a commanding view over Royal Terrace Square. The lofty 14ft ceiling, with intricate cornicing and centre rose, makes the room feel even bigger, and it’s no surprise that many convivial soirées have been hosted here over the years. It has a feature fireplace with wood-burning stove and an antique-style radiator.

Diningroom/kitchen

Kitchen/breakfast room

Livingroom

The principal bedroom is next to the drawingroom, and has sliding sash windows with working shutters overlooking the back garden, a feature fireplace, and large fitted wardrobes by Newcastle Design on each side of the fireplace. These run all the way up to the high ceiling, but there’s no need for a stepladder as the upper reaches are fitted with pull-down hanging rails.

The top-floor return has a landing with Velux window; adjoining that is a shower room. Bedroom two is also on this level, a good-sized double bedroom overlooking the back garden.

Downstairs at garden level are two more large double bedrooms. Also at this level is a versatile family/games room to the back and a modern shower room tucked under the granite front steps of the house. There’s a handy front entrance here for kids trooping in from the square, and a side door out to a lower patio with steps leading up to the back garden. This entire floor has been tiled throughout and has underfloor heating.

While there are no upgrading works required at this beautifully refurbished home, there is scope to do something with the garage at the end of the garden. It is a versatile space with a bathroom and access to the rear laneway that could become an artist’s studio, workshop, home office or gym.

There is a vibrant community in the area, the owners say, and the square plays host to neighbourhood celebrations throughout the year. It’s just a short walk from the shops, restaurants and seaside strolls of Dún Laoghaire, and within easy reach of public transport and schools.

Family room/games room

Drawingroom

Main bedroom

Bathroom