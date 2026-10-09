What will €975,000 buy in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Cork?

Cork: Blackrock

The Lodge is located directly across the road from Blackrock Castle and 800 metres from the Cork village. Built in 1984 on a 0.2-acre elevated site to make the most of the views over the river Lee, the 211sq m (2,271sq ft) property is surrounded by a beautifully landscaped garden. Inside there is a kitchen, utility room, open-plan living/diningroom, conservatory, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It was upgraded in 2023 and now has a C2 energy rating.

Price: €975,000

€975,000 Agent: Savills

France: Rhones Alps

France: Rhones Alps

This 19th-century Savoyard farmhouse in Les Landoz, Seytroux, is like something from a fairy tale. Originally built in 1834, it was renovated in 1999 but has retained every bit of its quirky character. Inside it is set out over 145sq m (1,563sq ft) with accommodation including a sittingroom, diningroom, kitchen and four large bedrooms. Outside is an original barn with 104sq m (1,119sq ft) of space for potential conversion, bordered by woodlands.

Price: €975,000

€975,000 Agent: rightmove.co.uk

Italy: Pisa

Italy: Pisa

In the Tuscan hills near the village of Montecatini Val di Cecina is this restored country house that is 65km from Pisa airport and 22km to Volterra. There are electric gates into the 2.5-acre estate that comes with a pool, outdoor shower and eating area, pizza oven and olive trees. The beautifully styled house, which has a floor area of 200sq m (2,153sq ft), comes with a kitchen, diningroom, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Price: €970,000

€970,000 Agent: dreampropertiesinitaly.com

Spain: Menorca

Spain: Menorca

This modern villa in Cala Llonga has been built on a private, elevated site with views over Mahon harbour. There are three bedrooms on the ground floor, including the principal suite, and on the first floor there is a kitchen, diningroom, and lounge. The lounge opens out to a rooftop terrace with an infinity pool. It has a floor area of 150sq m (1,615sq ft) and is in showhouse condition.

Price: €975,000

€975,000 Agent: sesmoreres.com

Portugal: Coimbra

Portugal: Coimbra

Coimbra is a university city located a couple of hours north of Lisbon. This villa is 20 minutes away from the city and five minutes from the town of Penela. It sits on a large plot of land that includes a working vineyard. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, livingroom, converted attic, a fully fitted kitchen and utility room that doubles as a fermentation room for wine.