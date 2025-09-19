South Great George’s Street apartment in heart of the city for €595,000

Address : Apartment 4, 66/67, South Great George's Street, Dublin 2 Price : €595,000 Agent : Mullery O’Gara

Architect and Home of the Year judge Hugh Wallace spoke in an interview with the RTÉ Guide a few years ago about his time living in an apartment on South Great George’s Street.

“We bought an apartment on George’s Street, which was amazing. It overlooked Dublin Castle, and it was amazing to live right in the centre of town,” said Wallace.

“In those days, Martin [Corbett – Wallace’s partner] and myself were little party animals so it was the perfect location. Martin is a hairdresser and worked on [St] Stephen’s Green, so he and the gang would go to Hogan’s pub for drinks. I’d be making dinner and I could look out the window and see him. In those days, there were no telephones, so I used to go down in my furry slippers, over to Hogan’s, and say, ‘Your dinner is on the table, c’mon.’”

Wallace sold up long ago but that same apartment, number 4 at 66/67 South Great George’s Street, is now on the market with Mullery O’Gara with a guide price of €595,000.

Livingroom

Staircase

Diningroom

Kitchen

The one thing that hasn’t changed over the years is the location. At 102sq m (1,098sq ft), the living space is set out over two levels in the duplex-style property. The entrance hall opens up into the diningroom that has double-height ceilings with a balcony looking down from the landing above. This leads into the bright livingroom that has a cast-iron fireplace with a gas fire and shuttered windows and doors out to a west-facing balcony.

The galley kitchen is on the other side of the apartment and looks out over George’s Street. This is fully fitted with units and integrated appliances. Beside this is a double bedroom and a bathroom.

A wooden staircase from the livingroom takes you up to the next floor where there is another double bedroom and bathroom.

The balcony from the livingroom has the views out over Dublin Castle that Wallace spoke about, but perhaps the most surprising thing about the property is how quiet it feels when you’re inside.

Bedroom

Balcony

Located on one of the busiest streets in Dublin, the apartment is over what was Dylan McGrath’s Brasserie Sixty6 restaurant. According to selling agents Mullery O’Gara, a new restaurant is due to open in the venue soon.

With a C3 energy rating, the city apartment has been well maintained and is ready to move into. New owners may want to modernise the kitchen and bathrooms but there is plenty of character in the duplex to work with like shutters and large windows, as well as the high ceilings that provide a gallery-like setting for artwork.

The management fee for the units in the building is €2,775 plus €200 towards a sinking fund.

All that the city has to offer is on your doorstep including Grafton Street, St Stephen’s Green and Trinity College. Hogan’s bar is still across the road, so pre-dinner drinks remain an option, but maybe leave the furry slippers at home.