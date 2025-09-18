Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Kildare and Cork from €330,000

St Ann’s Cottage, 31 Lower Road, Shankill, Dublin 18

€625,000, DNG

A three-bed midterrace cottage extending to 81sq m (872sq ft). This home features a spacious and private back garden of about 37m in length, beautifully laid out with a large patio, a central walkway and a lawn to the rear surrounded by mature shrubs and trees. The accommodation is over one storey, with the bedrooms and bathrooms to the front and a livingroom leading on to a kitchen at the rear. It is a 10-minute walk from Shankill train station. Ber C3

49 Glengarriff Parade, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

€435,000, Lappin Estates

A two-bed midterrace redbrick home extending to 67sq m (720sq ft). It is located on a mature street off North Circular Road, a two-minute walk from the Mater hospital and an eight-minute walk from Phibsborough village. It is also a 20-minute walk from O’Connell Street on the north side of the city. It consists of an open-plan living and dining space with a galley kitchen and the bathroom to the rear of the ground floor. There are two upstairs bedroom and a small courtyard to the rear. Ber C3

122 Sarto Park, Naas, Co Kildare

€330,000, Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly

A three-bed end-terrace extending to 79sq m (850sq ft). This house comes to the market in move-in ready condition less than a 10-minute walk from Naas main street. There are regular buses from the town to Dublin city. On the ground floor, the modern interior features a sittingroom to the front with mahogany-coloured flooring and a spacious kitchen-diner to the rear with green cabinets. It also offers a good-sized lawned back garden and three bedrooms and a shower room upstairs. Ber C2

39 Cherry Avenue, Rivervalley, Swords, Co Dublin

€420,000, Sherry FitzGerald

A three-bed end-terrace house extending to 87sq m (936sq ft). It is located a 20-minute walk from Swords main street and has a good-sized back garden featuring a decked gazebo, where you can hang out no matter what the weather is like. Inside, the home is turnkey, with a familiar layout: a sittingroom and a kitchen-diner on the ground floor and the bedrooms and a modern shower room upstairs. Ber C3

5 Forest Park, Carrigaline, Co Cork

€385,000, Michael Pigott

A detached three-bed single-storey home extending to 94sq m (1,012sq ft). It has three bedrooms, and the main has an en suite. It features a driveway and lawn to the front as well as a garden with a decked patio and lawn to the rear. It is about a 25-minute walk from Carrigaline main street and a 25-minute drive from Cork city. Ber C1