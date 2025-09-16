What will €575,000 buy in Clare and Dublin 2?

Country

Renovated schoolhouse in Corbally, Co Clare

The School House, Corbally, Kilkee, Co Clare

€575,000, Sherry FitzGerald McMahon

Once the local boys’ school (from 1896 to 1996), this property has been turned into a lovely four-bed home, behind which is a large, landscaped back garden with a viewing platform at its end overlooking the sweeping Co Clare coastline. The home is a five-minute drive from the popular seaside village of Kilkee. On an acre, the single-storey property extends to 207sq m (2,228sq ft) of light-filled interiors with a conservatory, a guest wing and garage space. Ber D2

Uninterrupted sea views from the garden Minus: Short drive to the shops

Town

Top-floor apartment at Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

609 Longboat Quay South, Hanover Dock, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

€575,000, Hunters

This dual-aspect top-floor apartment offers impressive views over Grand Canal Dock from a balcony that spans the width of the living area and main bedroom. Extending to 73sq m (786sq ft), it has two double bedrooms, and the main one has an en suite shower room. The home is within walking distance of the cafes, restaurants and offices in the area, while it’s a 25-minute walk from Trinity College in the city centre. Ber C3