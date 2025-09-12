Look inside: Three-bed Ballsbridge townhouse with sunroom and private garden for €975,000

Address : 61 Shrewsbury, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €975,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

The Shrewsbury development off Merrion Road was built in the 1990s by the Cosgrave Group, and its Dublin 4 address was a big draw back then, as much as it is a selling point today. The large-scale development, on now mature grounds, first attracted downsizers from some of the grand dames in the surrounding neighbourhood.

The origin of the name Shrewsbury – nothing to do with the shy, pointy-nosed, diminutive creatures – comes from the old English “the fortified place of the scrubland”. While most definitely a fortified place, as this development is set behind electric gates, you could hardly call the suburb of Ballsbridge scrubland – as it is home to the most expensive homes in the country.

DNG has just launched Number 61 Shrewsbury to the market, which is listed at €975,000. The three-bedroom midterrace property extends to 110sq m (1,184sqft) and was purchased as an investment unit by its current owners.

Now staged for sale, the red-bricked property in excellent condition has light-filled, well-proportioned rooms. A good-sized livingroom links to a dining space, which in turn leads to a bright, all-white kitchen. To the rear of the living space lies a conservatory/sunroom that overlooks and opens out on to a city garden via a set of sliding doors, which allows light into the room as does an overhead Velux.

Kitchen

Dining space

Living area

Conversatory/sunroom

Upstairs are three bedrooms, the principal of which is en suite, and a good-sized family bathroom.

Off the conservatory, a maintenance-free cobbled garden is bordered by flower beds, and is a private maintenance-free spot thanks to high walls and mature plantings. It’s a lovely place for sundowners or a morning coffee.

Main bedroom

Main bedroom is en suite

Bedroom two

Rear garden

There’s also a gated side entrance to the house, which also has off-street parking. Its Ber is C1, and the property is heated by gas-fired central heating. Service charges are €1,130 annually, which covers upkeep of the grounds and electric gates and so on.

It will be the location and condition that will attract buyers to number 61, as local amenities include a wealth of restaurants; sporting venues such as the Aviva Stadium, Elm Park Golf Club and Claremont Tennis Club; and the 32-acre grounds of Herbert Park.