Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €445,000

96 Johnstown Avenue, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€850,000 Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom semidetached home, extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft), has a spacious attic with potential for conversion, subject to planning. There is a driveway to the front and a spacious back garden in need of some revival. The home is presented well as a blank canvas, and would benefit from a cosmetic update. It is walking distance from Kilbogget and Cabinteely Parks, and a 10-minute drive from the coast at Killiney. Ber D1

125 Kindlestown Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow

125 Kindlestown Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow

€445,000, DNG

In a mature housing estate with a central green, this three-bedroom semidetached home, extending to 83sq m (888sq ft), offers sea views from its upstairs rooms in the popular coastal town. It has a long south-facing back garden with a decked terrace. It comprises a sittingroom, diningroom and galley kitchen on the ground floor with two doubles and a single bedroom on the first floor. Ber B3

Apt 25, 26 James’s Walk, Rialto, Dublin 8

Apt 25, 26 James’s Walk, Rialto, Dublin 8

€495,000, Mullery O’Gara

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse apartment extends to 108sq m (1,183sq ft) right beside the Luas redline in Rialto. It comprises an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom, two doubles – one of which is en suite – and a single bedroom. The main bedroom and kitchen open out to the balcony. It also has a designated parking space. Ber B3

16 Kingsland Parade, Portobello, Dublin 8

16 Kingsland Parade, Portobello, Dublin 8

€595,00, Owen Reilly Estate Agents

This stylish renovated redbrick home extends to 65sq m (700sq ft) and is close to the Grand Canal and walking distance from St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city. It has a newly fitted kitchen and bathroom, and features such as high ceilings, exposed joists and double-glazed sash windows. The midterrace Victorian is finished to a high, contemporary standard. Ber B3

3 Richmond Estate, Fairview, Dublin 3

3 Richmond Estate, Fairview, Dublin 3

Sherry Fitzgerald, €595,000

This three-bedroom semidetached home, extending to 97sq m (1,044sq ft), comes to market in walk-in condition with a spacious, well-maintained back garden. It features a garage, off-street parking and solar panels. It comprises a sittingroom, dining/livingroom and kitchen, as well as two doubles and a single bedroom. It is close to Clontarf Road Dart station and Drumcondra train station, while Dublin city centre is a short commute away. Ber D2