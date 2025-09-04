Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €445,000

New to the market in Glenageary, Rialto, Portobello, Cloghran and Greystones

96 Johnstown Avenue, Glenageary, Co Dublin
96 Johnstown Avenue, Glenageary, Co Dublin
Jessica Doyle
Thu Sept 04 2025 - 05:00

96 Johnstown Avenue, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€850,000 Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom semidetached home, extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft), has a spacious attic with potential for conversion, subject to planning. There is a driveway to the front and a spacious back garden in need of some revival. The home is presented well as a blank canvas, and would benefit from a cosmetic update. It is walking distance from Kilbogget and Cabinteely Parks, and a 10-minute drive from the coast at Killiney. Ber D1

125 Kindlestown Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow
125 Kindlestown Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow

125 Kindlestown Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow

€445,000, DNG

In a mature housing estate with a central green, this three-bedroom semidetached home, extending to 83sq m (888sq ft), offers sea views from its upstairs rooms in the popular coastal town. It has a long south-facing back garden with a decked terrace. It comprises a sittingroom, diningroom and galley kitchen on the ground floor with two doubles and a single bedroom on the first floor. Ber B3

Apt 25, 26 James’s Walk, Rialto, Dublin 8
Apt 25, 26 James’s Walk, Rialto, Dublin 8

Apt 25, 26 James’s Walk, Rialto, Dublin 8

€495,000, Mullery O’Gara

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse apartment extends to 108sq m (1,183sq ft) right beside the Luas redline in Rialto. It comprises an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom, two doubles – one of which is en suite – and a single bedroom. The main bedroom and kitchen open out to the balcony. It also has a designated parking space. Ber B3

16 Kingsland Parade, Portobello, Dublin 8
16 Kingsland Parade, Portobello, Dublin 8

16 Kingsland Parade, Portobello, Dublin 8

€595,00, Owen Reilly Estate Agents

This stylish renovated redbrick home extends to 65sq m (700sq ft) and is close to the Grand Canal and walking distance from St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city. It has a newly fitted kitchen and bathroom, and features such as high ceilings, exposed joists and double-glazed sash windows. The midterrace Victorian is finished to a high, contemporary standard. Ber B3

READ MORE

RTÉ was quick to name Claire Byrne’s successor, but Newstalk is the big winner here

‘My wife and I had the TV on and we saw the Angelus. I’m like, Oh God, they’re still doing that’

Kiisaan review: The lamb chops at this Dublin restaurant are among the best in Ireland

Thursday Murder Club review: The weak link here, sadly, is the greatest James Bond of all

3 Richmond Estate, Fairview, Dublin 3
3 Richmond Estate, Fairview, Dublin 3

3 Richmond Estate, Fairview, Dublin 3

Sherry Fitzgerald, €595,000

This three-bedroom semidetached home, extending to 97sq m (1,044sq ft), comes to market in walk-in condition with a spacious, well-maintained back garden. It features a garage, off-street parking and solar panels. It comprises a sittingroom, dining/livingroom and kitchen, as well as two doubles and a single bedroom. It is close to Clontarf Road Dart station and Drumcondra train station, while Dublin city centre is a short commute away. Ber D2

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions