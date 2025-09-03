Splendid Victorian home on 16 acres near Bantry beach for €1.45m

Address : Ardeevin House, Beach, Bantry, Co Cork Price : €1,450,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald O'Neill

Standing on an elevated perch just outside Bantry in Co Cork, Ardeevin House is as much a statement of Victorian architecture as it is a slice of west Cork’s history. Built in the 1860s by Arthur Newburgh, a former British army captain, this protected structure carries the elegance of its era with the wild beauty of the Atlantic seaboard.

Its name, Ardeevin, from the anglicisation of the Irish Árd Aoibheann meaning “beautiful height”, is fitting given its position overlooking undulating pastureland, the local harbour waters of Bantry Bay and its surrounding rugged hinterland.

It has been home to the same family since 1967. What really stands out here are the embellishments, such as spiked finials that punctuate the roofline, deep architraves and splayed windows – especially those in the bedrooms – and wonderful original Victorian tiling in the hallway that all serve as a reminder to its heritage.

An older 68sq m (735sq ft) house called Ivy Cottage is also part of the offering in the form of a self-contained two-bedroom unit, ideal for guests or a family member.

Hall

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen

Views from the kitchen/conservatory

The main house extends to 239sq m (2,573sq ft) and was once used as a B&B (hence the sinks in bedrooms). It is on the list of protected structures due to its special architectural significance. Its appraisal listing on the National Built Heritage Service website says: “An elegantly composed 19th-century house, which retains much original fabric such as carved bargeboards and render detail.”

The entrance hall is a Victorian calling card in itself; it has colourful encaustic tiles underfoot, intricate cornicing overhead and a sweeping staircase illuminated by a 2m-high arched window on the landing.

Owners, who say the house needed little in terms of renovation and required only redecoration, added wainscoting to the hallway. In the 1980s a local painter added embellishments to the ceiling of the drawingroom. Besides these cosmetic alterations, along with a kitchen and conservatory added in the 1990s, what you see are a true reflection of its Victorian craftsmanship.

Period fireplaces take centre stage in both drawing and diningrooms, which have been given a recent update with the addition of Farrow & Ball wallpaper. A simple kitchen with an oil-fired Rayburn stove is adjacent to the conservatory, which floods with morning light. The snug rear sittingroom would be a super place to work from home or indeed to house a book collection.

Study

All rooms have views of the gardens

The property has five bedrooms

Ivy Cottage

Mature grounds

Details in the outbuildings are superb

The house has some wonderful embellishments including superb window architraves

The site occupies 16 acres

The local beach is a 10-minute walk

There are five bedrooms lie upstairs with views over undulating pastures. The house is surrounded by 16 acres (6.44 hectares) and has an internal courtyard.

Most interesting for those with an interest in architectural heritage are stone outbuildings that frame the courtyard. With arched windows and lofty proportions, they have potential to be reimagined as studios, workshops or guest suites. The original stonework and scale of the windows are really something.

The property is a 10-minute walk from the local beach and Bantry town, and has a substantial ash tree on its grounds, considered one of the oldest in the country as it is purported to be a few metres taller than the one at Trinity College Dublin.

Ardeevin House, Ber-exempt as it is a protected structure, is a superb offering.

Despite feeling like a bucolic retreat, it is 10 minutes from the beach and close to Bantry town with artisan markets, great waters for sailing, a nearby golf course, and Cork Airport 85km away. There’s also an airstrip a 10-minute walk from the property that offers private flights.

Marrying charm and character, with potential for development – subject to planning permission – this lovely, light-filled home with guest accommodation is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, seeking €1.45 million.