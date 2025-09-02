Residential

What will €550,000 buy in Leitrim and Dublin 7?

A detached four-bed with extensive gardens in Leckaun or a two-bed by Blessington Street Basin?

Cornalaghta, Leckaun, Co Leitrim
Jessica Doyle
Tue Sept 02 2025 - 05:00

Country

€545,000, DNG Flanagan Ford

This detached four-bedroom home, extending to 208sq m (2,239sq ft), has extensive lawned gardens to the front and rear, with a long driveway on approach. The house is incredibly bright with high ceilings and charming arched windows throughout. It is in the tranquil bucolic area of Leckaun, a 15-minute drive from Sligo town. The property also includes a detached garage with a mezzanine floor. Ber C1

  • Plus: Detached garage offers lots of potential
  • Minus: It’s a drive to the shops
21A Primrose Street, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Town

€550,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This terraced two-bedroom home, extending to 80sq m (861sq ft), built circa 1910, combines period character with modern efficiency, featuring a handsome yellow-brick facade and a rear extension, which was added in 2004. The stylish kitchen/diningroom opens out to a peaceful backyard, with high walls and a border of mature shrubbery. Upstairs both double bedrooms feature wooden floors and original fireplaces. The home is right next to Blessington Street Basin Park. Ber B2

  • Plus: Energy efficient, with solar panels
  • Minus: Kitchen is on the small side
Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
