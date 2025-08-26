What will €795,000 buy in Donegal and Dublin 16?

Country

The Old Rectory, Glebe, Killybegs, Co Donegal

€795,000, Savills

Built in about 1830, this home, a former rectory, is perched on an elevated site just outside Killybegs. Surrounded by about 7.6 acres of mature grounds and woodland, the elegant Georgian residence enjoys a peaceful countryside setting within easy reach of local amenities. The home extends to 399sq m (4,294sq ft) and contains six bedrooms, four bathrooms and numerous period features; it would benefit from a boost of creativity to bring it back to its former splendour. Ber exempt.

Plus Stunning grounds close to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Minus Interiors would benefit from a cosmetic refresh.

11 Airpark Square, Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Town

€795,000, O’Connor Estate Agents

This semidetached home has a large south-facing back garden and a Ber rating of A. Built in 2018, its features included triple glazing, an air-to-water heat pump, high ceilings and modern kitchen and bathroom fittings. It extends to 170sq m (1,830sq ft) and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Airpark Square is off Stocking Lane and minutes from the M50, and Dublin Bus route 15B stops just outside the estate. Ber A2.

Plus Energy efficiency likely to keep electricity bills lower.

Minus You would need to drive or take the bus to amenities.