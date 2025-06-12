Trendy Dalkey three-bed with garden room for €895,000

Address : 82 St Begnet's Villas, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €895,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

St Begnet’s Villas is an enclave of former council houses just off Hyde Road in Dalkey, tucked neatly between Dalkey village and Cuala GAA club. The back gardens of these houses are usually generous, and many owners have extended their homes, including the owner of number 82, who not only built a contemporary kitchen/diningroom extension into the south-facing back garden after purchasing the property 20 years ago, but also built a separate 23sq m (250sq ft) garden room, complete with shower room and kitchenette.

St Begnet’s Villas has become a bit of a cultural quarter in itself, with many people from the music and film business – including the current owner – moving there, attracted by the lifestyle and culture of Dalkey and the convenient transport into Dublin city centre via Dart or bus.

Number 82 has been refurbished in a contemporary style, with an open-plan layout linking the livingroom at the front with the kitchen/diningroom extension at the back. Where the original kitchen used to be, just off the entrance hall, has now been turned into a utility room plumbed for washing machine and housing the gas boiler, and a separate guest WC.

The owner was able to call on talented friends from the film and TV industry to help her create many of the interior design features. The generous livingroom has solid-wood flooring, bespoke shelving and an open fireplace, and is painted in a rich Farrow & Ball Pantalon, which really makes the lighting sparkle at night-time, says the owner, and creates a relaxing atmosphere at the end of a working day.

READ MORE

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Kitchen

Diningroom

Breakfast bar

The kitchen serves as the focal point of the house, and has integrated appliances and a large central island. A roof light above brings light directly in, and off the kitchen is a lovely reading snug with a bespoke fitted pantry unit and a window out to the back garden, ideal for sitting down and having your morning coffee. “We call this the conversation room,” says the owner.

The dining area is a bright, lively spot, with full-height windows on two sides and double doors opening out to the back garden. The garden is a superb, private spot mostly laid in lawn and with a large decking area for outdoor dining and entertaining. There is also a wooden pergola with a steel dining table and benches. The garden gets the sun throughout the day, says the owner, and is a wonderful place for entertaining friends and family. Along the side passage is a bootroom with access to the front, which doubles as an additional chill-out zone.

Bootroom

Rear garden

Garden room

The garden room is nicely fitted out, with large glass sliding doors opening out to the garden, wooden floors and fitted wall-to-ceiling units to the back. This would make a superb home office, gym or yoga room, a teenagers’ den or guest suite, or even an income-generating rental unit, subject to planning permission.

The original staircase leads up to three bedrooms – two doubles and a small single – which is in use as a walk-in wardrobe or dressingroom. The main bedroom overlooks the back garden and has bespoke wardrobes. Bedroom two, overlooking the front, has fitted wardrobes. The bathroom is tiled in colourful mosaic and fitted with WC, sink unit and bath with overhead shower. Out front is off-street parking for two cars.

The C3-rated property, extending to 106sq m (1,141sq ft), is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €895,000.