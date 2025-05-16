ResidentialTake 5

What will €195,000 buy in France, Denmark, Italy, Greece or Co Longford?

A renovated chalet in the Haute-Vienne, a villa by the sea in north Jutland and more

5 Canal Drive, Prospect Wood, Longford
Alanna Gallagher
Fri May 16 2025 - 05:00

Ireland: Longford

Number 5 Canal Drive is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, end-terrace house with a C1 Ber walking distance from the train station on the edge of Longford town, with off-street parking. The 99sq m (1065sq ft) property overlooks a green space, has a dual-aspect open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom and is within a couple of minutes of the Royal Canal greenway.

  • Price: €197,500
  • Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Quinn
France, Limousin, Haute-Vienne, Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre
France: Haute-Vienne

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom chalet with porch, is set on stilts over a carp-stocked lake in Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre in the Haute-Vienne region of Limousin. Set on more than six acres of mixed forest, with access to two fishing lakes that are licensed until 2042, the renovated property of 50sq m (538sq ft) feels remote but is within walking distance of a village.

  • Price: €199,000
  • Agent: lakesfrance.com
Kløften 5, Sandersvig, 6100 Haderslev, Denmark
Denmark: Knud Strand

Sandersvig Camping is a seaside site with pitches and timber chalets as well as a snack bar and pizzeria at Knud Strand in southeast Denmark. This two-bedroom summer chalet overlooks the water and includes a shed to store sports equipment. It was built in 1962 and extended 25 years ago, and now measures 55sq m (592sq ft) and comes with a wood-burning stove and a covered terrace area of 14sq m (160sq ft).

  • Price: €200,364 (DK 1,495,000)
  • Agent: mikkelsentoftlund.dk
Italy, Grosseto, Monte Argentario, Porto Santo Stefano
Italy: Grosseto

About 150km south of Florence, in the province of Grosseto on the charming peninsula of Monte Argentario, is a one-bedroom, own-door studio apartment on the seafront in the resort of Porto Santo Stefano. Accessed via a set of steps, the main space is broken plan with sea views from the kitchen/livingroom. The unit extends to 45sq m (484sq ft).

  • Price: €189,000
  • Agent: lamaisondelite.it
Greece, Patras, Pelekanos
Greece: Patras

Just a block from the coast in the northern suburbs of Greece’s third largest city, Patras, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment set on the fourth floor of a six-storey building, is well laid out and has a peek-a-boo view of the sea from its 16sq m (12sq ft) balcony. It extends to 80sq m (861sq ft), has an open-plan kitchen/livingroom and two double bedrooms.

  • Price: €190,000.
  • Agent: spitogatos.gr
Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

