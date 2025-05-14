Address : 22 Rossmore Crescent, Templeogue, Dublin 6W Price : €650,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Terenure

View this property on MyHome.ie

The shining surfaces of the furniture at 22 Rossmore Crescent in Templeogue are my first clue as to how house-proud its owner is, a fact that becomes more evident as he walks me through this immaculate 94sq m (1,012 sq ft) three-bed semidetached home.

On a quiet cul-de-sac, it is in a prime location in the large housing estate as it looks across to a green full of beautiful, aged trees, beyond which is Templeogue Road, accessed by a walkway, which leads you to the village in 10 minutes on foot.

To the front, the garden is paved with a one-car driveway and a stepping-stone walkway to the front door. You enter the house into a little porch before stepping into the bright hallway. The livingroom is to the left, with an open fire at its centre, and opens into the dining area of the kitchen/diningroom through glazed doors.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen and dining area

Kitchen

Sunroom/utility room

The owner bought the house in 2004 and has had it replastered, gas heating installed and the internal doors replaced. It has a D1 Ber.

READ MORE

He also had the wall between the dining area and the kitchen knocked through to create a cohesive, airy space. The kitchen is well laid out with light grey units, an island/breakfast bar, a double fridge-freezer and a shelved corner nook which houses the coffee machine, microwave and dishwasher. There is a small sunroom off the kitchen, used as a utility area with appliances and accoutrements hidden behind cabinets.

A glass sliding door in the dining area leads out to the stunning west-facing back garden which, like so many people, the owner spruced up during Covid lockdowns, adding a raised gazebo seating area to the rear of the garden. There is also a shed for storage, a decked patio for al fresco dining and trees and shrubbery adding interest and privacy.

Back inside, the bathroom sits at the top of the stairs with the second double bedroom to the rear of the floor, with feature wall panelling behind the bed and ample storage from two walls of built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom sits to the front with built-in storage and a mounted television hidden inside a cupboard for evening viewing. The third bedroom, used primarily as a home office, is a smaller double.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Bathroom

Back garden

Gazebo seating area

With the owner and his partner planning to move a bit further out of Dublin to a home with a larger garden so he can further flex his gardening skills, this well-maintained home is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €650,000.