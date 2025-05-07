Smart South Circular Road two-bed with internal courtyard for €845,000

Address : 38 Greenville Terrace, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 Price : €845,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Greenville Terrace is one of the redbrick-lined streets off South Circular Road, just beyond the entrance to Griffith College. Just up from the Leonard’s Corner intersection, it connects the SCR to the Tenters and features a variety of Victorian homes, often set over different levels.

Number 38, a smartly renovated two-bedroom, three-bathroom terraced house, has returned to the market seeking €845,000 through DNG. The home graced The Irish Times property pages in 2020 following its transformation by Quinn Barnwell Buggy Architects.

Architect Cormac Buggy extended the property to incorporate almost all of its existing garden and brought light into the centre by creating an internal courtyard with floor-to-ceiling glazing on its three sides.

Hall

Living and dining area

Kitchen

The entire floor is now on one level, with no steps down to kitchen levels as is often the case with this style of property. It means the home could appeal to anyone with a small family, professionals or those with mobility issues.

READ MORE

The accommodation has been divided so that its two bedrooms are at opposite ends of the house. This means it could also work well as a set-up for siblings or friends who might consider buying a place together.

The front garden is south-facing but bijou, but there is space to store bins and bikes off-street.

The main bedroom is to the front and has a tiled en suite that has a wetroom shower and separate bath, all lit from above by a skylight.

At the end of the entrance hall is a tall door that is at least 2.5m high that opens into the living and dining area. It abuts the internal courtyard, which has limestone paving, and is warmed by Joule underfloor heating. A stove set into the corner feels redundant in the warm weather but gives the room a focal point on long winter nights. Large format Carlson Aluclad glazing slides back to open the room to the outside.

Bedroom

Bathroom

Yard

“As soon as there’s a bit of sunshine there’s no need to have the heating on – even in winter. It’s the benefit of the large rooflights,” says the owner.

Off the livingroom is a long, light-filled galley kitchen with a roof light overhead that makes the place seem bright on even the dullest winter day. Quartz stone worktops sit atop the palest of dove-grey units by Kube.

To the rear of the property is a double-door laundry cupboard that houses a washing machine, various cleaning products and a small sink, plumbed for hand-washing and other tasks.

There is a wetroom to its rear that also houses the back door, a smart reinterpretation of the vernacular half-door, one that can be opened on warm days and eradicates steam in seconds. To the back is a miniature-sized yard that leads out to a laneway.

The second double bedroom is adjacent to the bathroom. It too enjoys a wall of glazing on to the courtyard, where the current owners dry clothes al fresco in complete privacy.

“It is a very hesitant move,” she says. As parents to a four-month-old baby, the couple want to move out of the city to be closer to siblings. With baby moving into a room of their own, they’re looking for more space as one of them works from home.

The 90sq m (969sq ft) property has a B3 Ber. It last sold for €650,000 in March 2021, just above its €645,000 asking price, according to the Property Price Register.