Historical six-bedroom mill in scenic Annamoe village for €1m

Sterne’s Mills, Annamoe, Roundwood, Co Wicklow: The old mill race is now part of the landscape design

Rising at Lough Dan in the Wicklow Mountains, the Avonmore river that winds its way down through the village of Annamoe was also known Abhainn Dé, or God’s River. Flanked by forests, especially at the Vale of Clara, the waters offer a rich biodiversity, including good stocks of wild and brown trout. At Rathdrum, the Avonmore meets the Avonbeg river, an area known as the Meeting of the Waters, and together they form the Avoca river, which eventually flows out to sea at Arklow Harbour.

Historically the Avonmore river was a vital watercourse that powered the numerous mills along its course that led to the region’s development, both agricultural and industrial. It began in the late 18th century with the enactment of Foster’s Corn Laws in 1784, which prompted an increase in tillage farming and led to the construction of numerous corn mills to process the abundant grain reserves.

Knight Frank has just brought Sterne’s Mills in Annamoe to the market. It’s a unique and attractive converted cut-stone mill that was comprehensively renovated and upgraded in 2000.

Approached through electric gates at the end of a sweeping, gravelled driveway, the place offers considerable privacy from the main road thanks to the presence of mature trees and tall hedging.

Extending to a considerable 351sq m (3,778sq ft), it’s a delightful spot tucked away on a 2.9-acre site of mature woodlands. It lies adjacent to a mill-race pond from a neighbouring river, which now takes centre stage in the gardens giving a lovely riparian setting.

The property has links to the famed novelist Laurence Sterne, author of Tristram Shandy, who spent a year in Annamoe in 1720, and who later recounted falling into a mill race at the tender age of seven. He was unhurt, despite the mill turning at the time, in later years noting “the story is incredible, but known for truth in all that part of Ireland, where hundreds of the common people flocked to see me”.

It is also interesting that the mill at Annamoe during the famine years was owned by a Mr Murphy, who was reputed to have allowed it to be used free of charge on the condition that those with the most corn would share with those who had none. As a result of this, the locality did not suffer as much as other areas from the ravages of the Great Famine.

Well maintained and presented in good decorative order, the six-bedroom house retains period details such as exposed stone (in the kitchen and diningroom), vaulted ceilings in a drawingroom, and curved walls that serve as a reminder of its heritage.

Chocolate-box pretty, a quaint porch leads into a larger hallway off which lie a family room, kitchen and drawingroom. Warmed by a double Aga, the country-style kitchen has a range of painted timber units with granite worktops and is served by an adjacent pantry.

A diningroom with some exposed original stone and a curved wall, has access to the gardens and also a secondary utility, which could serve as a butler’s pantry for entertaining. Two of the six bedrooms lie off the diningroom, as does a home office and storage room. Internally, a ladder leads to an additional livingroom, bedroom and bathroom in the form of an apartment upstairs, and this space has its independent external access, so it has been used as guest accommodation by the current owners.

Upstairs, accessed from the main hallway, are three further bedrooms, two of which are en suite with walk-in wardrobes, while another shower room lies downstairs in the hallway.

It will be the grounds though that potential new owners will fall for. Not just for their almost three acres with mature planting, and where the old mill pond has been incorporated as a primary feature in the landscaping, but also for the fact that the property includes a garage incorporating a workshop and barn. These spaces have potential for conversion, subject to planning permission, to be transformed into additional accommodation.

Though in need of some cosmetic upgrading, it’s a superb spot surrounded by woodland walks along a raised levee on the Avonmore river. Of note to families, the pond is shallow and is where the owners’ 13 grandchildren have played over the years. For local swims, Glendalough is just down the road.

It’s not hard to see why this expanse of water was once referred to as God’s River, and Sterne’s Mill on which it lies, with a Ber rating of D2, is now on the market through Knight Frank, seeking €1 million.