Last luxury four-bed home at bespoke Foxrock scheme for €2.25m

Address : 4 The Terrace, Torquay Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €2,250,000 Agent : Hunters

View this property on MyHome.ie

The sale of number 4 The Terrace in Foxrock offers buyers the last chance to get their hands on a home at this luxury Dublin 18 development. The first properties at the eight-unit scheme were released on to the market in 2021, with two of the houses held back at the time.

As owners got the keys for their new homes at The Terrace, the developer, Carlson Homes, received many requests to have them kitted out to look like the showhouse. So, before the last two properties were put on to the market, they were finished down to the last detail with bespoke carpentry, landscaped gardens and high-end kitchens and bathrooms.

Number 2 went sale agreed before Christmas, leaving number 4 as the last one available through estate agent Hunters. Previous homes at The Terrace came with a €2 million price tag, but the higher price of €2.25 million for number 2 and now, number 4, reflects the amount of work that has gone into them to offer buyers a hassle-free option.

The Terrace

Kitchen

Reception room

The beauty of these four-bed, four-storey townhouses is that they appeal to a wide audience. With a floor area of 270sq m (2,906sq ft), and a discreet lift to each floor, they work for growing families, young professionals and wealthy downsizers looking to buy a future-proof home.

READ MORE

Sometimes with a tall property, the rooms can feel slightly squeezed, but that is not the case with number 4. At entry level is a wide hall with the six-person lift sitting flush with the wall and a guest cloakroom and WC across from it. At the front is a large study with a bookcase and entertainment unit built around a sandstone fireplace.

At the back of the property is an open-plan kitchen and diningroom. The Jonathan Williams-designed kitchen has handcrafted units aplenty with marble worktops and an island unit that incorporates a stainless-steel sink. Appliances include a built-in double oven, five-ring induction hob and an integrated dishwasher and fridge-freezer.

Entertaining in this space is made even more enticing with a three-part concertina sliding door that opens out to a tiered garden, effectively creating an extension to the kitchen when the weather permits. The garden has been designed over two levels of granite paving and artificial grass.

Owners have the option of hopping into the lift or taking the stairs up to the first floor to the main reception room, which is also fitted with shelves and panelling, with two sets of doors opening out to two small Romeo and Juliet balconies. There is also an en suite bedroom and a utility room on this level.

The second floor is given over completely to the main bedroom. This suite of sorts has a walk-in dressingroom and bathroom with a free-standing bath and double shower unit.

Lift to all floors

Main bedroom

Garden

Balcony

The top floor has two more bedrooms and a bathroom. The bedroom at the front of the house has a large balcony with views out over the mountains.

Residents can access the house by car through private gates off Torquay Road or pedestrian access is off Westminster Road. There is a double garage under the upper tier of the back garden that has an EV charger and can accommodate two cars.

The house has an A2 energy rating, with underfloor heating on the ground floor and an air-to-water zoned heating system in place.

The list of fittings and furnishings included in the sale at No 4 is long, and includes remote-controlled log-effect fireplaces, wide plank oak wooden floors, light fittings and fitted carpets. The house is located in the heart of Foxrock, with the buzz of the village just outside the door.