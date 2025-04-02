Two-bed terrace transformed into three-bed home with office in Dublin 2, for €695,000

Address : 3 Island Villa, Dublin 2 Price : €695,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

A house with three double bedrooms and a home office in Dublin city is not something you’re going to come across too often. And from the outside looking in at number 3 Island Villa in Dublin 2, it’s hard to imagine that this could fit inside the former two-up/two-down.

Over the past two years, the owners have stripped the property right back to the bare brick and have more or less built an entirely new energy-efficient home just minutes from Grand Canal Dock and Merrion Square.

Working closely with The Design Lab, the owner, who is a builder, and his wife, put a lot of thought into every fixture and fitting in the house from the front to the back. The facade was redone in reclaimed Old Dublin brick and the sash windows were replaced, while maintaining the original arches above. An extension was added at the back and the roof was raised at the top of the house.

Livingroom and diningroom separated by timber louvres

Livingroom

Kitchen

Kitchen island

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Bedroom at roof height

Patio with tub under the deck

Inside, you step into a beautifully crafted living space with Chevron flooring throughout. At the front is the livingroom, which is subtly separated from the kitchen by timber louvres. The kitchen is custom-made and painted in a rich green to connect with the planting out on the deck. There is a large island in the centre with a granite waterfall countertop and a large pantry, as well as all new appliances.

Bifolding doors open out to reveal a very on-trend city garden. It has been enclosed by timber panels and a pergola above to create a private space for the cold/hot tub that has been built under the decking. The tub, which can be covered over by the deck if the space is needed, is controlled by an app and can be timed to be ready whether you’re after a cold plunge or a hot soak. There is also an outdoor shower and mood lighting.

There are small but effective additions in the living areas like LED lighting that frames the rooms, a bathroom behind a hidden door under the stairs and a brick-effect wall around a wood-burning stove.

Upstairs is where the hard work took place. The floor was dropped slightly to allow the owners to raise the roof and create an extra floor. There are two double bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. Two of the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes with more storage out on the landing. The bathroom has been designed like a spa with granite walls and a shower with a natural limestone floor and seat.

One staircase on this level at the back of the house takes you up to another double bedroom that has a triple-glazed roof allowing one to stargaze while lying in bed. Another staircase takes you up to a mezzanine office space that also has a glass skylight above and is fitted with a solid oak desk unit.

Number 3 now has a floor space of 87sq m (936sq ft) and is on the market with an asking price of €695,000 through agent Owen Reilly. It comes with a B1 energy rating, just narrowly missing out on the A certification because of the stove in the livingroom.

After all the blood, sweat and tears, the owners are now moving abroad and leaving their city home behind. Once they knew they were leaving, they made the difficult decision not to move into the house, so whoever buys it will be getting a brand-new home.